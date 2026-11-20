Peter Gabriel remains optimistic that his movie version of Genesis’ The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway will be made one day. He’s been working on the concept almost since the album was released in 1974 – and he’s not giving up even after 52 years.

“I’ve recently been revisiting that period with a screenwriter,” Gabriel recently told Mojo. “I’m still trying to work out whether I can get a film out of The Lamb.” That writer is Nicolás Giacobone, Argentinian author of movies including 2014’s Birdman and 2026’s Digger.

The pair hope to come up with a plot that doesn’t stray too far from the original story, in which a young man named Rael who finds himself in a strange world as he tries to find his missing brother.

Gabriel’s artistic vision for The Lamb was always challenging. “There was a lot of arguing while we were making that record,” he said. “I wanted to tell a story and write all the lyrics. Genesis were a collective of writers, a bit like 10cc, but there aren’t many great works written by committee. I had the others write some things, but I don’t think they understood what on Earth I was trying to do – or what the point of it was.”

Meanwhile, he’ll release his new album o\i on November 27, and he’s also continuing work on an AI-based concept he calls The Brain Show. “It could be a live show or a virtual one,” he said. “All I know is there will be some kind of narrative, one way or another, and that it will include songs from the old albums as well as from this new one, like Been Undone, which I want to use. Another is Here Comes The Flood.”

Elaborating in a new interview with The Guardian, Gabriel reported that The Brain Show will “allow you to see how the brain affects us and how it might be manipulated” adding: “I’m at that stage where you can feel a sort of lump in the mist and you’re trying to imagine it becoming something – which I think is the way most people approach creativity.”

And while controversy continues to surround the development of artificial intelligence, he’s looking forward to the opportunities he believes the technology will present. “I think we need to slow it down a bit, we need some international agreement, for which there are precedents – like in air safety or the START treaty for nuclear weapons.

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“We need guard rails, like a seed of wisdom in every algorithm before it’s allowed to be released that could allow for monitoring and a measure of control, and an ‘off’ button. But it interests me as a whole new set of tools that could encourage people to consider themselves film-makers, painters, musicians; to explore themselves in that way.

“Being those things is just a matter of walking around and saying, ‘This is what I am,’ then committing to learning about it. You can get accelerated learning through AI – even though you haven’t learned all the skills to get there, you can quickly access some of the joy of making really nice-sounding things or have the AI eliminate some of your worst moments. So in the long run, as a creative tool: absolutely extraordinary.”

He continued: “It’s just down to better algorithms. So how do we deal with this as a species? I think long-term, if you can’t defeat it, you have to join it. I think we will become cyborgs – we’ll have these brain-computer interfaces, where you insert something in your brain that allows you then to communicate to the computer.

“I don’t think there’s any reason why we shouldn’t use our brains to become more AI.”