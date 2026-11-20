Big Big Train marked the fifth anniversary of vocalist David Longdon’s death, paying tribute to the man and his music.

He was 56 when he suffered a fatal accident at home in 2001. By that time the multi-instrumentalist – who played keyboards, flute, guitar, bass, accordion and more – had been fronting the British prog band for 12 years.

Alberto Bravin became their new lead singer in 2022 and together they’ve released the albums The Likes Of Us and Woodcut.

Victorian Brickwork by Big Big Train live in London - YouTube Watch On

“It is extraordinary to think that half a decade has passed since David tragically died in an accident in Nottingham,” BBT said via social media. “Five years later David’s legacy endures through his music, his two daughters, his grandson and via the David Longdon Foundation, which his fiancée Sarah Ewing and Big Big Train manager Nick Shilton launched earlier this year.”

“Following David’s death, Big Big Train re-grouped as a band, and we like to think that he would be proud of what we have achieved since 2022. David’s role fronting Big Big Train from 2009 until his death in 2021 has of course been vital in enabling us to continue to record music and perform to people around the world.

David Longdon recording Big Big Train's Capitoline Venus - YouTube Watch On

“The David Longdon Foundation is a charity supporting young musicians from disadvantaged backgrounds through the David Longdon Bursary and, in partnership with Nordoff & Robbins, funding music therapy for those who need it most. You can learn more about the Foundation and contribute to it.

“Today we remember David: a wonderful musician and – as those who knew him always attest – an even better human being.”

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In 2024 bandmate Greg Spawton recalled the struggle to get over his grief, telling Prog: “Quite often I would wake up in the middle of the night, and he’d be kind of with me. I’d get very upset because I was on my own.”

He added: “The thing with David was, he would always be there for me. Whenever we had a bad time in the band, or something went wrong, he would have an arm around my shoulder. He was a very caring human being.”