Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson confirms new solo album Psychogod and releases lead single Speaking In Tongues: “it’s brutal, violent and holds a mirror to the ugly global world of accusation, incarceration, conspiracy and lies”
The follow-up to 2024’s The Mandrake Project drops in March
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced his new solo album, Psychogod.
The follow-up to 2024’s The Mandrake Project will drop on March 12 via BMG. The lead single, Speaking In Tongues, is now streaming with a music video. Watch and listen below.
Dickinson comments: “‘Speaking in tongues’ is an expression used to describe a form of religious or sacred ecstasy in which celebrants often lose control of normal speech and bodily functions.
“Their search for truth at the expense of sanity contrasts sharply with the shallow world of the Internet, social media and the narcissist political classes that seem to dominate our lives.”
He adds that the song “is the first of five (maybe more) stories, each of which is interconnected, but each existing in its own world. In a sense, it’s a kind of karmic journey through the album material.
“As a first video, Speaking In Tongues is brutal, violent and holds a mirror to the ugly global world of accusation, incarceration, conspiracy and lies. Each subsequent video is a movie in its own right but, like a jigsaw puzzle, the pieces will drop into place as the journey continues.”
Produced and mixed by Brendan Duffy, Psychogod is based on their works of William Blake and Aleister Crowley, two of Dickinson’s longtime muses, as well as mythology and literature. The singer jokes that the song Eye Of Sauron, named after the titular villain of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord Of The Rings series, “has garnered a lot of attention from lawyers”.
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“I had to gain permission from the gatekeepers of Tolkien’s legacy – Middle-Earth – to use Sauron, Orc, Nazgul and Return of the King in the lyrics,” he continues.
“The song is not a retelling of The Lord Of The Rings. It is an allegorical use of the Lord Of The Rings characters to illuminate the tragic world of strife that exists all around us in our supposedly civilised world, in particular the numerous wars started in the name of conquest and greed.
“In that sense it sits firmly in the subtext of Tolkien’s writing, coming as it did after the long shadow of the Great War, and the looming cataclysm of the Nazis. I am grateful to share the same page with the guardians of Tolkien’s legacy.”
Dickinson and his solo band – guitarists Chris Declercq and Philip Näslund, bassist Tanya O’Callaghan, keyboardist Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno – recorded Psychogod live in the studio in early 2026. Sessions took place at Studio 606, the Los Angeles space owned by Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl.
It was revealed earlier this year that members of Brazilian heavy metal greats Sepultura took part in the recording; it’s still unclear on which tracks they appear. Prog maverick Devin Townsend is also set to appear.
Dickinson told VSX over the summer that Psychogod will be “heavy as shit” and that he’d avoided retreading ideas from The Mandrake Project.
“I try to not repeat [myself] – not because it’s bad. You want to move on and put different nuances on things,” he added. “It’s like, I would say, if you have an amazing girlfriend and you start thinking, ‘Yeah, I’m getting a little bit bored’ … just turn the lights down and turn it a different way, and you see a side that you think, ‘Oh, my God, she’s absolutely incredible.’ Just the red light there or the green or whatever, and you see the same person in a different day, in a different light.”
Dickinson has a busy slate of live shows set for next year. He and his band will tour Europe from June to July, then again from November to December. See dates below and get tickets online.
As well as releasing Psychogod and touring with his solo band, Dickinson will hit the road with Iron Maiden in 2027. The New Wave Of British Heavy Metal legends will conclude their 50th-anniversary Run For Your Lives world tour with a string of North American dates in the spring, including a headline performance at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio. Dates for that tour are also below.
Maiden were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on Saturday but did not attend the ceremony as they are on tour. The band are currently making their way across Australia and will play the first of two shows at the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane tonight, supported by Megadeth.
Bruce Dickinson – Psychogod:
- Necropolis
- Call An Angel 911
- Wishing Well
- Eye Of Sauron
- The World Needs A Hero
- Ashes In The Mist
- Speaking In Tongues
- Lucifer
- The Ballad Of Edward Kelley
- No Rolling Stone
- PsychoGod
- Given Time
- Yggdrasil
Bruce Dickinson 2027 tour dates:
- Jun 14: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK
- Jun 16: Dublin The Academy, Ireland
- Jun 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
- Jun 23: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
- Jun 25: Zagreb SRC Salata, Croatia
- Jun 26: Belgrade Luka Beograd, Serbia
- Jun 28: Sofia Vidas Art Arena, Bulgaria
- Jun 29: Istanbul Bonus Parkorman, Turkiye
- Jul 02-04: Cartagena Rock Imperium, Spain
- Jul 07: Luxembourg City Den Atelier, Luxembourg
- Jul 07-10: Ballenstedt Rockharz, Germany
- Jul 08-11: Vizovice Masters Of Rock, Czechia
- Nov 10: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
- Nov 12: Helsinki Black Box Jäähalli, Finland
- Nov 14: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
- Nov 16: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
- Nov 17: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark
- Nov 19: Hamburg Inselpark Arena, Germany
- Nov 20: Berlin UberEats Music Hall, Germany
- Nov 22: Munich Zenith, Germany
- Nov 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
- Nov 25: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
- Nov 27: Lincoln The Engine Shed, UK
- Nov 28: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
- Nov 30: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
- Dec 01: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
- Dec 03: London Eventim Apollo, UK
- Dec 04: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
- Dec 07: Lyon Le Radiant-Bellevue, France
- Dec 08: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
- Dec 10: Paris L’Olympia, France
Iron Maiden 2027 tour dates:
- Apr 14: Tacoma Dome, WA
- Apr 16: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada
- Apr 18: Portland Moda Center, OR
- Apr 20: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA
- Apr 22: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA
- Apr 24: San Bernardino Glen Helen Amphitheater, CA
- Apr 26: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ
- Apr 28: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX
- May 01: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL
- May 02: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL
- May 05 Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA
- May 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC
- May 09: Hartford The Meadows Music Theatre, CT
- May 11: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY
- May 14: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH
- May 16: Boardwalk Rock, MD
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. James Hetfield once told him to stop smiling.
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