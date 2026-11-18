Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced his new solo album, Psychogod.

The follow-up to 2024’s The Mandrake Project will drop on March 12 via BMG. The lead single, Speaking In Tongues, is now streaming with a music video. Watch and listen below.

Dickinson comments: “‘Speaking in tongues’ is an expression used to describe a form of religious or sacred ecstasy in which celebrants often lose control of normal speech and bodily functions.

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“Their search for truth at the expense of sanity contrasts sharply with the shallow world of the Internet, social media and the narcissist political classes that seem to dominate our lives.”

He adds that the song “is the first of five (maybe more) stories, each of which is interconnected, but each existing in its own world. In a sense, it’s a kind of karmic journey through the album material.

“As a first video, Speaking In Tongues is brutal, violent and holds a mirror to the ugly global world of accusation, incarceration, conspiracy and lies. Each subsequent video is a movie in its own right but, like a jigsaw puzzle, the pieces will drop into place as the journey continues.”

Produced and mixed by Brendan Duffy, Psychogod is based on their works of William Blake and Aleister Crowley, two of Dickinson’s longtime muses, as well as mythology and literature. The singer jokes that the song Eye Of Sauron, named after the titular villain of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord Of The Rings series, “has garnered a lot of attention from lawyers”.

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“I had to gain permission from the gatekeepers of Tolkien’s legacy – Middle-Earth – to use Sauron, Orc, Nazgul and Return of the King in the lyrics,” he continues.

“The song is not a retelling of The Lord Of The Rings. It is an allegorical use of the Lord Of The Rings characters to illuminate the tragic world of strife that exists all around us in our supposedly civilised world, in particular the numerous wars started in the name of conquest and greed.

“In that sense it sits firmly in the subtext of Tolkien’s writing, coming as it did after the long shadow of the Great War, and the looming cataclysm of the Nazis. I am grateful to share the same page with the guardians of Tolkien’s legacy.”

Dickinson and his solo band – guitarists Chris Declercq and Philip Näslund, bassist Tanya O’Callaghan, keyboardist Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno – recorded Psychogod live in the studio in early 2026. Sessions took place at Studio 606, the Los Angeles space owned by Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl.

It was revealed earlier this year that members of Brazilian heavy metal greats Sepultura took part in the recording; it’s still unclear on which tracks they appear. Prog maverick Devin Townsend is also set to appear.

Dickinson told VSX over the summer that Psychogod will be “heavy as shit” and that he’d avoided retreading ideas from The Mandrake Project.

“I try to not repeat [myself] – not because it’s bad. You want to move on and put different nuances on things,” he added. “It’s like, I would say, if you have an amazing girlfriend and you start thinking, ‘Yeah, I’m getting a little bit bored’ … just turn the lights down and turn it a different way, and you see a side that you think, ‘Oh, my God, she’s absolutely incredible.’ Just the red light there or the green or whatever, and you see the same person in a different day, in a different light.”

Dickinson has a busy slate of live shows set for next year. He and his band will tour Europe from June to July, then again from November to December. See dates below and get tickets online.

As well as releasing Psychogod and touring with his solo band, Dickinson will hit the road with Iron Maiden in 2027. The New Wave Of British Heavy Metal legends will conclude their 50th-anniversary Run For Your Lives world tour with a string of North American dates in the spring, including a headline performance at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio. Dates for that tour are also below.

Maiden were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on Saturday but did not attend the ceremony as they are on tour. The band are currently making their way across Australia and will play the first of two shows at the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane tonight, supported by Megadeth.

Bruce Dickinson - Speaking In Tongues (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: BMG)

Bruce Dickinson – Psychogod:

Necropolis Call An Angel 911 Wishing Well Eye Of Sauron The World Needs A Hero Ashes In The Mist Speaking In Tongues Lucifer The Ballad Of Edward Kelley No Rolling Stone PsychoGod Given Time Yggdrasil

Jun 14: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Jun 16: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Jun 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jun 23: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Jun 25: Zagreb SRC Salata, Croatia

Jun 26: Belgrade Luka Beograd, Serbia

Jun 28: Sofia Vidas Art Arena, Bulgaria

Jun 29: Istanbul Bonus Parkorman, Turkiye

Jul 02-04: Cartagena Rock Imperium, Spain

Jul 07: Luxembourg City Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jul 07-10: Ballenstedt Rockharz, Germany

Jul 08-11: Vizovice Masters Of Rock, Czechia

Nov 10: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Nov 12: Helsinki Black Box Jäähalli, Finland

Nov 14: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 16: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 17: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

Nov 19: Hamburg Inselpark Arena, Germany

Nov 20: Berlin UberEats Music Hall, Germany

Nov 22: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Nov 25: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Nov 27: Lincoln The Engine Shed, UK

Nov 28: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Dec 01: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Dec 04: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 07: Lyon Le Radiant-Bellevue, France

Dec 08: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Dec 10: Paris L’Olympia, France