Oasis announce mammoth Live '27 world tour. "After a period of reflection 'The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History' has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people."

Oasis have announced 38 dates for their Live '27 world tour.

Teased over the past few weeks with a series of cryptic social media posts, the much-anticipated tour, the first the London-based Mancunian band have undertaken since their phenomenally successful Live '25 reunion tour, will include multiple nights at stadiums and outdoor arenas in Manchester, Glasgow, Paris, Barcelona, Munich, Amsterdam, Rome, Boston, Las Vegas, Slane Castle... and four nights at Knebworth, the scene of their record-breaking two-night stand in the summer of 1996.

In a statement, the band say:



"START THE CELEBRATIONS!!!!

After a period of reflection 'The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History' has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people.

Come witness the fitness.

It shall be a sight to behold."

May 21: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 23: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 25: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 28: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 29: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

Jun 04: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 06: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 08: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 11: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 15: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 19: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 22: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 25: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 26: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Munich Allianz Arena, GER

Jul 03: Munich Allianz Arena, GER

Jul 10: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, SPA

Jul 11: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, SPA

Jul 16: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, HOL

Jul 17: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, HOL

Jul 23: Paris Stade de France, FRA

Jul 24: Paris Stade de France, FRA

Jul 29: Rome Stadio Olimpico, ITA

Jul 30: Rome Stadio Olimpico, ITA

Aug 10: Boston Gillette Stadium, US

Aug 13: Boston Gillette Stadium, US

Aug 14: Boston Gillette Stadium, US

Aug 20: Las Vega Allegiant Stadium, US

Aug 21: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, US

Aug 24: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, US

Sep 04: Slane Castle, IRE

Sep 05: Slane Castle, IRE

Sep 11: Knebworth, UK

Sep 12: Knebworth, UK

Sep 18: Knebworth, UK

Sep 19: Knebworth, UK

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Oasis sold 2,228,471 tickers for the 36 shows on their Oasis Live '25 world tour, which grossed $405,428,435.

Demand for Oasis Live ’27 is expected to be extremely high, and so a registration process has been put in place to reduce queuing times and organised ticket touting in order to give genuine fans the best possible chance to buy tickets.



Registration is open now here.

For the chance to buy tickets, fans must register before Thursday September 17 at 4pm BST / 5pm CEST / 8am PT / 11am ET.



Fans who are successful will be sent a unique, non-transferable code to access an allocated onsale window.



US on-sale windows will vary by city and will take place on Friday 25 September. Fans will be informed directly which of the onsale windows they can access, and at what time.



The registration process is the only public way to buy tickets for Oasis Live ’27. There will be no general onsale or other public presales outside of this process.



This structure has been created to ensure the purchase process is as fair and smooth as possible for Oasis fans. Standard ticket price is fixed from $122.65 - $541.05 including fees and taxes.