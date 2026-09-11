Oasis tease huge summer 2027 tour with drones display over Manchester

Oasis have given their strongest hint yet that they'll be returning to the road in 2027.

Last night, September 10, the Manchester band arranged a drones display over their hometown, with their logo, the date 14.09.26 and the time 4pm BST [16:00], illuminating the sky above the Etihad's Joie Stadium, home to Manchester City Women's football team.

The band have been teasing their return in recent weeks with a series of subtly coded videos on their social media channels. Eagle-eyed fans poring over the videos have suggested that Glasgow's Celtic Park, Manchester's Etihad Stadium and Knebworth, the site of their historic 1996 concerts, will be among the venues hosting shows next summer. There have also been nods towards gigs in Paris, Rome and Amsterdam.

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Earlier this month, during an interview on UK radio station TalkSport, Noel Gallagher dropped a less-than-subtle hint about the band's return, saying, "There’s no football tournament on next year, so we’ve got to do something in the summer, right?"

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News of a 2027 tour is set to follow on from this week's release of Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger, a new documentary film charting the band's hugely successful 2025 reunion tour, which grossed $405,428,435 according to Pollstar.



The film's producer Steven Knight, who also created Peaky Blinders, House of Guinness and SAS: Rogue Heroes among others, says: “The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation.



"Don’t Look Back In Anger is not only your ticket to the show – it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.”

The film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews.



"An epic summer for Oasis fans becomes a euphoric cinematic experience," film magazine Empire stated." It’s not perfect, but it’s definitely, maybe the decade’s best concert movie yet."

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 11 - YouTube Watch On