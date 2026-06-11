Alanis Morissette at the World Cup When: Friday, June 12 - from Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Ontario

Time: 10:30am PT / 1:30pm ET / 6:30pm BST

Watch FREE: BBC iPlayer (UK) | SBS On Demand (AU)

Watch from anywhere: Try Norton VPN 100% risk free

With the men's FIFA 2026 football World Cup set to get underway this week, joint hosts Mexico, Canada and the USA are all ready to deliver a trio of star-studded opening ceremonies. For me, the highlight will be at the Toronto Stadium, where Canadian-born singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette will perform before the co-hosts open their campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12.

Also appearing will be Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, William Prince, Sanjoy, Nora Fatehi, Elyanna and Vegedream. The show gets underway at 10:30am PT / 1:30pm ET, 90 minutes before the game kicks off.

All the festivities will air on Fox in the US and CTV in Canada, with free streams on BBC iPlayer in the UK and SBS On Demand in Australia. If you're out of your home country at the time of the show, we’ll show you how to use a VPN to access your usual stream.

How to use a VPN

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Norton VPN is fast, reliable and packed with useful features, with server locations worldwide. Its Ultimate plan is especially great value, protecting up to 20 devices under one subscription.

If you're going to be out of the country at the time of the opening cermony, you'll still be able to catch Alanis Morissette live. To do so, you'll need a VPN to help you.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch Alanis Morissette from anywhere. Norton VPN is one of Louder's favourites. Here's how to use a VPN:

1. Install a VPN: As we've mentioned above, Norton VPN is one of Louder's favourites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN: If you're currently outside the UK on holiday or on business and want to watch Alanis at the men's World Cup, just select 'UK' from the list, then log into your streaming service account.

3. Turn the volume up as loud as you're able and relax: That's it - you're all set to watch Alanis Morissette do her thing live from Toronto Stadium before Canada take on Bosnia and Herzegovina.

How to watch in the UK

Viewers in the UK can stream Alanis Morissette's performance, and the rest of Canada's opening ceremony, for FREE on BBC iPlayer from 6:30pm BST on Friday, June 12, providing you have a valid TV licence.

If you're a UK viewer away from home, a VPN such as Norton VPN will let you access your usual free stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch in the US

If you're in the US and want to watch Alanis Morissette and co. raise the curtain on the men's World Cup festivities, doing so should be pretty straightforward, with coverage starting from 10:30am PST / 1:30pm ET on Friday, June 12.

If you've got Fox as part of you're cable package, you're all set. If you've cut the cord, Fox and many other networks are available via live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV and Sling TV.

If you're away from home, a VPN like Norton VPN will allow you to access your usual stream from overseas.

How to watch in Canada

Canadians can watch Alanis Morissette and the rest of the opening ceremony free on CTV. You'll be able to stream the event online via the CTV app and Crave.

Alternatively, you can stream on TSN with TSN+ prices starting at CA$8/month or CA$80/year.

If you're away from home, a VPN such as Norton VPN will let you access your usual stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream the opening ceremony free via SBS On Demand. The show starts at 4.30am AEST on Saturday, June 13.

If you're an Aussie away from home, a VPN such as Norton VPN will let you access your usual free stream from anywhere in the world.

What to expect

With so many artists packed into a time-limited spot, it’s more than likely that Alanis will stick to some of her most-loved and best-known tracks and I expect to see Jagged Little Pill classics Hand In My Pocket and Ironic.

With the world watching, it would also be awesome if she played You Oughta Know from the record and invited Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea to join her onstage, as both musicians played on the original album track.

I’d also expect the singer-songwriter to belt out Thank U to the packed Toronto Stadium and perhaps there will also be enough time for her to perform Smiling from 2020's Such Pretty Forks In The Road.

Alanis Morissette's 2026 plans

Following the World Cup show in Toronto, Alanis will head over to Ireland and the UK to continue her Butterfly With A Machete tour, with the next stop in Cork, Ireland on June 24. In mid-July, Morissette will head back over the Pond for a number of shows in North America, concluding with four performances at the YouTube Theater, Los Angeles, between November 5-11.

Who's playing the other opening ceremonies?

With three nations set to jointly host the men's 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Canadian opening ceremony isn't the only one you can enjoy.

Mexico kick things off their show being broadcast live from Estadio Axteca in Mexico City at 12:30pm ET on Thursday, June 11 before Mexico take on South Africa. The show will feature performances from Maná, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Los Ángeles Azules, Lila Downs, J Balvin, Danny Ocean and Tyla.

The US will then close out the trilogy of opening ceremonies at 7:30pm ET on Friday, June 12, with theirs taking place at SoFi Stadium in LA, ahead of USA's opening game against Paraguay. Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, BLACKPINK's LISA, Rema and Tyla will perform.