How to watch Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story – stream from anywhere with our guide

Bon Jovi is one of the '80s biggest success stories, and this new documentary series allows you to get a peek behind the curtain of their meteoric rise to fame – as told by the band members in their own words. From their early years and humble beginnings playing the small clubs of New Jersey to becoming mega-stars selling out stadiums and arenas, this four-part series promises to leave no stone unturned in the incredible story of Bon Jovi.

Directed by Gotham Chopra, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story offers fans a unique opportunity to hear what really happened in those early years through exclusive interviews. You'll hear from the band’s current lineup, Jon Bon Jovi, Tico Torres, David Bryan, and Phil X, as well as the group’s former guitarist Richie Sambora and living musical legend Bruce Springsteen.

Whether you're in America, the UK, or anywhere else in the world, you can be a part of this musical journey. The series will be available to stream via Hulu in North America from April 26, as well as Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America.

How to watch in the UK

This Bon Jovi documentary, premiering on April 26th, will only be available on Disney+ in the UK. Of course, the streaming platform offers much more than this limited series.

As you'd expect, Disney+ houses all the most well-known movies from the House Of Mouse, as well as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, The Simpsons, and so much more. It also includes the Sex Pistols' biopic Pistol and the retelling of the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's stolen sex tape in Pam & Tommy. So it's well worth signing up for.

Want to try before you buy? Well, you can sign up for a free trial and take the service for a spin before committing to a monthly subscription.

How to watch in the US

In the US, you can catch the show via Hulu. In addition to a wealth of popular TV shows and movies, Hulu is home to many must-watch documentaries for music lovers, such as McCartney 3, 2, 1, Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming With David Letterman, and Joan Jett's Bad Reputation.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Again, if you want to try the streaming service out before committing to monthly payments, a free trial is available.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be outside the UK and the US on holiday or traveling with work and don't want to miss this series, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with the use of a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch any show outside of a streaming territory. NordVPN is our service of choice and it's currently available with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN is our top choice for VPNs. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and at just $3.09 a month after that, it's excellent value.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, NordVPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story via Disney Plus, just select 'UK' from the list.

3. Turn the volume up and relax. You're all set to watch this insightful documentary.