Oasis instantly sell out all 42 shows on Live '27 tour

Oasis have sold out all of the shows on their Live '27 stadium tour.

Eager fans snapped up the tickets for the 42 shows – which include a run of 11 shows at Manchester's Etihad Stadium and conclude with a six-night stretch at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire – during three sales windows over the weekend.

The tour will also visit Ireland, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy and the US, but no further dates will be added.

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The dynamic pricing model that caused much anger when it was used to sell tickets for the band's 2025 reunion tour was abandoned for the new sale, in favour of a pre-registration system where fans were randomly selected to receive a unique code to access tickets. However, some have complained that the only available seats were for expensive VIP or travel packages.

"Just got to the front of the queue in half an hour for Oasis tickets," posted one prospective purchaser. "Loads of seats left to choose from, but all gettin' sold as ViP packages for £500."

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher responded by asking the punter to "PROVE IT", which prompted the original poster and multiple others to share screenshots showing seats priced around the £500 mark. Resale tickets will only be available via Ticketmaster and Twickets, sold at the original price paid.

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, the documentary about the band's 2025 tour, is expected to be available via Disney+ later this year.

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Oasis: Live '27 Tour

May 21: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 23: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 25: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 28: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 29: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

Jun 04: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 06: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 08: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 11: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 15: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 19: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 22: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 25: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 26: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany

Jul 03: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany

Jul 06: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany

Jul 10: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

Jul 11: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

Jul 16: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, Netherlands

Jul 17: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, Netherlands

Jul 20: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 24: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 26: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Jul 29: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Jul 30: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Aug 10: Boston Gillette Stadium, MA

Aug 13: Boston Gillette Stadium, MA

Aug 14: Boston Gillette Stadium, MA

Aug 20: Las Vega Allegiant Stadium, CA

Aug 21: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, US

Aug 24: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, CA

Sep 04: Slane Castle, Ireland

Sep 05: Slane Castle, Ireland

Sep 11: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 12: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 18: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 19: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 25: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 26: Knebworth Park, UK