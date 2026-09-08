Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger When: Wednesday, September 9

Where: Cinemas across the UK, including Cineworld and Odeon

Will it come to streaming services?: Yes, it'll be be shown on Disney+ on a date still to be confirmed.

The new documentary film charting last year’s Oasis reunion will hit cinema screens later this week, and is said to give viewers a “backstage pass” into the celebrated live shows.

Don’t Look Back In Anger arrives on the silver screen from September 9, with tickets available to book right now via a number of sites including Cineworld and Odeon.

Producer Steven Knight, who also created Peaky Blinders, House of Guinness and SAS: Rogue Heroes among others, says: “The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation.

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"Don’t Look Back In Anger is not only your ticket to the show – it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.”

Following its cinema release, Don't Look Back In Anger will land on Disney+ on a date still to be finalised

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How to watch Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger

Although a home streaming release date for Don't Look Back In Anger has still to be officially announced, we do know that when it does land, it'll be on Disney+. Here's some pricing details if you're not currently a subscriber.

Monthly price 🇺🇸: From $9.99 (Disney/Hulu bundle), from $19.99 (Disney/Hulu Premium bundle)

Monthly price 🇬🇧: £5.99 (Standard with ads), £9.99 (Standard), £14.99 (Premium)

Free trial? There's no free trial currently, but look out for special offers throughout the year

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How to watch from anywhere

While we don't know exactly when Don't Look Back In Anger will arrive on Disney+, it's worthwhile keeping this page bookmarked for when it drops. When it does premiere, you might be out of the country and if that's the case and you want to watch it straight away, you'll need a VPN to help you.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to stream no matter where you are. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 70% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're outside of the country and don't want to miss content on your favourite streaming service, just select your country from the list, then log on to your Disney+ account.

3. Kick back and relax: That's it - you're all set to stream.

Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger | In Cinemas September 9 | @DisneyUK - YouTube Watch On

Check out Amazon’s range of official Oasis merch

What else is on Disney+?

Disney+ is one of the many TV and film streaming services available, but while I'd like to see more music-related content, there's still plenty to get excited about.

Top of my list is the excellent documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, which charts the Blink-182 drummer's life before he joined the band, his meteoric rise to fame, and his recovery after surviving a horrific plane crash in 2008.

The service is also home to the likes of Peter Jackson's Beatles doc Let It Be, and the three-part series Get Back. Other musical highlights include Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Summer ’82: When Zappa Came To Sicily, Abbey Road: If These Walls Could Sing, Hip-Hop And The White House, and the 2024 biopic The Beach Boys.

It's also home to the entire Star Wars universe – all the classic movies are here, alongside spin-offs such as The Mandalorian, Andor, The Book Of Boba Fett and The Clone Wars animated series. There's even an option to watch everything in timeline order.

Marvel content is another draw, and like the Star Wars content, it's crammed with flicks, series and shorts – and the ability to binge on the entire MCU complete timeline.

There's also all the classic Pixar movies and shorts, the National Geographic Channel, and the Hulu network (featuring the excellent comedy crime drama Only Murders In The Building starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short.