How to watch The Cure's headline set from the 2026 Isle Of Wight Festival

Isle Of Wight Festival 2026 at a glance (Image credit: Mark Holloway/Getty Images) When: June 18 - June 21, Seaclose Park, Newport

Where: Live streams and highlights on Sky Arts and Sky Showcase (available through a NOW TV Entertainment package).

The Isle Of Wight festival welcomes concert-goers from today (June 18) but the live music doesn't get under way until Friday, June 19.

And if you're not able to attend the famous festival in person, there's no need to worry as you'll be able to kick back and watch from home because Sky Arts are once again streaming the weekend into your living room. You'll also be able to watch all the action through a NOW TV Entertainment package.

The highlight of the weekend for me is The Cure's headline set on Sunday, but with other artists including the Sex Pistols with frontman Frank Carter, Feeder, Suzanne Vega, The Twilight Sad, The Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg and Shed Seven set to play, I'll be zoned in on all the weekend's music.

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How to watch Isle Of Wight Festival in the UK

If you’re based in the UK, you can watch the action from the Isle Of Wight festival from 7.00pm BST on Friday, June 19 through Sky Arts on Freeview. You can also watch via a NOW TV Entertainment package subscription.

To watch The Cure, Sky Arts will be showing the performance from 9pm BST on Sunday, June 21.

How to watch Isle Of Wight Festival from anywhere

If you’re going to be out of the UK on holiday or away with work this weekend and don't want to miss The Cure or anything else running across the Isle Of Wight Festival's three days, you can use a VPN to help you.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch any show outside of a streaming territory.