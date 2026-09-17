A new documentary about the life and career of acclaimed singer/songwriter Linda Perry will be released later this week on Hulu.

Perry made her name with San Francisco outfit 4 Non Blondes, with their only album Bigger, Better, Faster, More! spawning the massive hit single What's Up? in 1993. Since then, Perry has gone on perform and write songs for some of the world's biggest artists.

Titled Linda Perry: Let It Die Here, the film premiered at the Tribeca Festival back in 2024 and is only now making its way to home streaming services, and is said to follow "Linda's past and present as they collide."

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

The Don Hardy-directed film includes interviews Perry herself, alongside a number of other artists, including the late Dolly Parton.

The synopsis for Linda Perry: Let It Die Here reads: "The hat, tattoos, and massive hit single What's Up? with her band 4 Non Blondes made Linda Perry an icon. But in the decades since that song topped the charts, Linda has reinvented herself as a songwriter and producer penning hit-after-hit for artists like Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion, Pink, and others.

"While the story of Linda's career and craft is extraordinary, this film is about much more. Let It Die Here follows Linda's past and present as they collide, as she struggles to answer the big questions she can no longer avoid: who am I, am I loved, what's my purpose, what will I leave behind?"

The documentary will be available to watch via Hulu in the US and you'll also be able to rent or purchase it around the world via platforms including Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 75% off the usual price.

How to watch Linda Perry: Let It Die Here

If you want to watch the documentary as soon as it's available, US music fans will be able to stream it through a Hulu subscription from Friday, September 18.

If you're in the UK, Linda Perry: Let It Die Here will be available to either rent or purchase through a selection of streaming services including Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

If you'd like to subscribe to either network, here are the details:

Apple TV: $12.99/£9.99 per month

Free trial?: Yes - one week

Amazon Prime Video: $8.99/£7.99 per month (standalone), $14.99/£8.99 per month (with Amazon Prime), $7.49/£4.49 per month (Student)

Free trial: Yes - 30 days (how to watch Prime Video from anywhere)

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be out of the country on holiday and want to watch Linda Perry: Let It Die Here as soon as it's available, you'll need a VPN to help you.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the film no matter where you are. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 75% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're outside of the country and don't want to miss the film, just select your country from the list, then log on to your Apple TV or Prime Video account.

3. Kick back and relax: That's it - you're all set.

Linda Perry: Let It Die Here - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On