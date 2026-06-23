Juggling subscription services isn’t the most enviable of household tasks. It’s necessary one, though, when streaming libraries grow stale, or when prices rise a little too high for your liking. Then there’s the matter of picking the alternative – a matter that Amazon may have just made a little easier via a very tantalising Prime Day discount - on both sides of the Atlantic.

Paramount+ subscription (new US members): $0.99 per month for two months

Paramount+ is one of the younger streaming platforms, but no less intriguing for the programming it offers. It’s a hodge-podge of reality television, prestige limited series, cartoons by the cart-load and so much more – courtesy of containing MTV, SHOWTIME, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr and Smithsonian, plus CBS live programming including the NFL. The full, ad-free shebang is usually $13.99, but Prime Day means you can have two months for less than one dollar.

Paramount+ Standard (new UK members): £4 per month for three months

In the UK, things are a tiny bit different. The programming’s more or less the same (minus access to American sports like the NFL), but the subscription tier system works a little differently. Paramount+ Standard is the mid-weight tier, which offers full HD streaming, dual-device access and the option to download shows for an agreeable £7.99 per month; for Prime Day, you can have three Standard months for just £4 total.

That’s right, one of the best TV and film streaming services going is getting the Prime Day treatment. Paramount+ is one of the odder streaming platforms, being that it conglomerates the likes of MTV, Showtime and Comedy Central into a single hub of unpredictable programming. That is to say, there’s something for everyone here - from pratfalls to prestige, from goofball comedy to Geddy Lee-fronted slice-of-life documentaries.

On both sides of the Atlantic, there’s a Prime Day offer for new members to Paramount+’s Amazon Prime add-on service. You get ad-free access to (and in-app downloading of) a whole host of shows from across the Paramount roster, and in the US you get live access to sporting events like the NFL too.

On both sides of the Atlantic, Paramount+’s streamable IPs include Star Trek, South Park, every MTV reality show under the sun and prolific showrunner Taylor Sheridan’s various exports, from Yellowstone and its countless spin-offs to Landman (aka “Yellowstone-but-with-oil-and-Billy-Bob-Thornton-instead”). There’s also a handful of engaging music docs, from Ozzy Osbourne’s swan-song Ozzy: No Escape From Now to Nothin' But A. Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal.

In the US, this would normally sting you for $13.99 a month. For Prime Day, the first two months are just 99 cents. In the UK, there’s a similar deal but for a slightly different form of subscription; for Paramount+ Standard in the UK, three months are just £4 (down from £7.99 per month).

For more discounts this week, don't forget to take a look at all the biggest and best Prime Day deals for music fans. We're also keeping on top of the best Prime Day turntable deals and we also have piles of Prime Day vinyl deals too.