In the mid-2000s, Caleb Shomo was the keyboardist/ vocalist/lead guitarist for ‘crabcore’ band Attack Attack!, but it was with Beartooth that he found fame. Formed as his bedroom project in 2012 in Columbus, Ohio, it was an outlet for his inner turmoil.

Debut album Disgusting, released in 2014, might have been unfailingly catchy, but it tackled dark topics such as alcohol abuse, depression and suicide ideation. Caleb recruited band-members, and Beartooth have released five more albums – each one still a snapshot of the singer’s emotions. Last time we spoke to Caleb, in 2023, Beartooth were about to play a show in Krakow, Poland, and were preparing to release their album The Surface. Songs such as The Better Me and Might Love Myself hinted that Caleb had become more at ease with himself.

“Every album I’ve ever made with this band has always been about capturing how I was feeling at that specific time and putting it to music,” he said. “And I really felt like I’d cracked it this time, in that I’d found a way to be happy.”

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Further conversation revealed that Caleb had been struggling with Beartooth being a very public outlet for his problems – “trying to grow up and trying to discover who I am in this environment has taken its toll on me” – and with a return of the bulimia he’d experienced as a teenager. He got sober, which brought newfound positivity, but he also lost and grieved for his grandfather. Ultimately, The Surface was a record of mixed emotions.

“The song What’s Killing You, it’s me coming back to Earth and realising I’m still Caleb, I’ve not been cured and I’m not this totally different person,” he told us.

Here’s me fucking diving in and prying at these deep parts of my life that I refuse to address in any other way Caleb Shomo

In May of this year, in an Instagram post, Caleb came out as a “proudly gay man”. While many fans supported him, his statement made the news on websites such as USA Today and the Daily Mail, putting him in a spotlight he didn’t ask for.

In June, he told his story on US podcast Disrespectfully, with hosts Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan, speaking about his Christian upbringing and how he opened up to his then-wife. Today, we’re speaking to Caleb in his adopted hometown of LA, via Zoom. With his smoky eyeshadow, crop top and fresh set of red nails, he looks the most confident we’ve ever seen him.

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New album Pure Ecstasy reflects this shift, incorporating throwback sounds to Attack Attack! as well as pop influences from Prince, with radical self-acceptance at its core. Lead single Free, released in February, came across like the joyful exhale Caleb’s long needed.

“I do this because it is truly my first language,” he says of Beartooth now. “It is in my blood.”

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The title track of your new album, Pure Ecstasy, opens with you naming your older releases – Disgusting, Aggressive, Disease – and reflecting on them. Was that tough?

Caleb: “All those records were from this place of, ‘I do not fucking understand why I feel this way, but I refuse to figure it out any further.’ Those first lines are me setting up the record, which is me reconciling with my past. But it’s also to say that this is just another Beartooth record, this isn’t anything different.

This isn’t anything special. Good ol’ fashioned. Here’s another one. Here’s me fucking diving in and prying at these deep parts of my life that I refuse to address in any other way other than on a Beartooth session. There’s been so much death, rebirth and chaos through making this record.”

You worked with Jordan Fish on this album, but on all your previous albums it’s mostly been you at the helm. What made you want to work with him?

“We’ve been talking about working together for a very long time. We got to know each other a bit when Bring Me The Horizon took Beartooth out on a tour in 2015. He randomly hit me up one day when he was in LA, and was like, ‘Hey, I’ve got tomorrow free. Do you have any interest in working together?’ As many people might know if they follow this band, I very sparingly work with other people on Beartooth music, but it was a life-changing day.”

What happened?

“We started off doing what I always do if I work with anybody, which is just have a conversation. ‘Where are you at in life? Here’s where I’m at in life.’ We talked for a few hours, and at that point, I had been pretty alone in my journey of everything I was going through personally. The reason I decided to work with him to end up finishing the entire record was because, during that session, he really grounded me. We discussed what I was working through, and trying to get the strength to open up about it. He helped me write a song about it, and we wrote Free.

“After that, I showed him everything I had been working on. He called me a week later and had this heart-to-heart with me. He told me to trust the fact that I write about these things that I’m going through, and I can dive into them as deep as I want. He ended up coming back out [to Los Angeles]. We did a few more songs, we rewrote everything else, and then in a very short period of time, we had what is now Pure Ecstasy.”

(Image credit: Press)

I'm tired of hiding who I am Caleb Shomo

Which of your songs are you most proud of?

“Probably the last song on the record, I Made It. The song had a long process. I came up with the chorus while we were on tour with Shinedown in the States [in spring 2025], doing this really big arena tour. Like, what do you think ‘making it’ is? You’re in. You’re with Shinedown, this band that you’ve looked up to. You’re in their company. You’re getting to play to their fans. You’re in this arena. You’re touring on a bus. You’re doing all these things you never thought you would be doing as a kid.

“I started writing with this broad optimism, but life happens, and in the process of that I wrote the verses. I think it perfectly captures the whole mood of the record, at least from a lyrical perspective, because the record is really trying to express where I was in late February of this year [when Free was released], the ultimate duality of my emotions. There’s a riff that goes on afterwards that’s referencing this very specific style of riff that would happen in the scene I came up in, when I was, like, 14 years old making Attack Attack! records. There’s a lot of referencing my youth musically in this record.

“The last line of the album being, ‘I guess loving myself could never be true’ is where I was at, and what this record is exploring. Like, ‘OK dude, you’ve got the freedom you’ve been looking for, you’ve discovered all these roots of your self-hatred, and yet it has left you feeling utterly hopeless as your life completely crumbles around you.’ It hits the nail on the head.”

It feels like you are very much living as your most authentic self. We can’t imagine it’s been easy to be this vulnerable?

“It’s been terrifying. It’s been really scary to see the reaction, to see all of the very hateful things that people have been saying to me and about my music and about this band. Seeing the analytics, the ticket sales, there’s a lot of opposition to our band at the moment, and I don’t know if I would have had the strength to do that, knowing what was on the other side.

“This is a long journey, we’re just getting started. I hope people will get to a point that they understand this is still the same old Beartooth. This is just where I’m at in my life – I’m tired of hiding who I am. But at the same time, if they don’t, that’s not really my problem.”

There’s a lot of versatility on the new record. What’s been inspiring you musically?

“Musically, I was exploring power. Two big influences on this album are Metallica and Prince. I listened to a lot of the earlier Metallica stuff, studying them. The late-80s and 90s was the ultimate expression of masculinity, it was super-intense. And then Prince, in that same era, is one of the most prolific artists that’s ever lived. He has vaults of records that no one will ever hear, but the stuff we do hear is so remarkably fearless in his choices of lyrics, of melodies, of music, everything. A lot of R’n’B and hip hop was a big thing in the studio.

“Then also, going back and listening to bands that were incredibly influential in my earlier years. Like old Attack Attack! stuff I wrote back then, listening to bands like Saosin and The Devil Wears Prada, which have been a massive influence on this record.”

You mentioned Attack Attack!. What’s it like returning to that frame of mind? Being 15, touring with these huge bands, in the back of a shitty van with five other dudes from MySpace. If you could go back and give yourself any advice, what would you say?

“I mean, we were constantly touring, and when you’re touring in a van, and you’re fucking 15, it was so much fun, and it was so beautiful. But at the same time, I do realise I was using that as a tool to continue to repress things. Then the way I watched that develop as I got older hurts. I documented the whole thing. Every Beartooth record is like a timestamp of where I was at, and it’s hard. It is hard to go back and remember the headspace I was in, remember how desperately I fucking hated myself. I’d say, ‘You just need space to develop’, and that’s the main thing that I tried with every ounce of my being to not do.”

Speaking of MySpace, have you seen the new generation of scene kids? There’s a band called Ashes At Last, who are bringing back pop songs before a breakdown, like a Kesha sample before absolutely shredding. Super-2008.

“We’re so back!”

How does it feel to see emo and scene doing a little victory lap again? As a pioneer of the time, is there anything you’ve seen that isn’t accurate?

“I feel like it’s probably pretty on point with what it was. Back then it was not cool, but it was hella cool if you were involved in it. It was this little microcosm, nothing fucking mattered other than being at that show and being in that 250-cap bar, playing as loud as you fucking could. Every band had a synth player, everybody was wearing large t-shirts and girl jeans with straightened hair. I love the fact that people are exploring that again. There are bands out right now that sound like they were on Rise Records in 2006. I Promised The World [formed in Texas in 2020] is a band straight out of my scene.”

You mentioned the outfits. The neon monster band shirts, the skinny jeans and straightened hair… in hindsight, it was all very camp-adjacent and queer-coded.

“I know, it’s so wild to look back on that era and think about that. Honestly, I now know that’s one thing I loved about it. Being able to wear fuckin’ girls’ clothes, straighten your hair and all those things. I felt freedom to express myself at that time. I owe so much of my life to that scene.”

While we’re speaking about fashion, your fashion is on point at the moment. The nails! Where have you been taking inspiration from, fashion-wise?

“This is me expressing the way I’ve always wanted to look – just more fearlessly. Finally putting on make-up was such a beautiful experience for me. It was completely overwhelming and it was very emotional, but it’s me. It’s who I want to be, what I like to do. Same with nails, I find my ultimate source of power in my feminine side that I’ve tried to repress for so long. Right now I refuse to be anything other than the happiest version of myself.”

Have you been given any advice recently that’s really stuck with you? What’s the one piece of advice that’s changed your life?

“Oof! Honestly, life’s too fucking short. That’s it. There have been a lot of events in my life lately that have really reminded me of that, one of which being the passing of one of my long-time closest friends – and the only booking agent I had ever worked with in my entire career – Dave Shapiro [who died in a plane crash in 2025]. It was really fucking eye-opening how finite and short this life is. I believe, with whatever this ride is, it is more important to be happy with yourself than trying to make other people comfortable, or trying to water yourself down into a version that people will accept and understand.”

Pure Ecstasy is out now via Fearless. Beartooth are set to play Sonic Temple Festival 2027 and Slam Dunk in the UK.