Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear - At A Glance When: From Thursday, August 13

Where: Disney+ & Hulu

Watch anywhere: With Nord VPN's 30-day trial

The highly-anticipated documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear is coming to streaming services this week - just a couple of months after it debuted at the Tribeca Festival in New York City.

The Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer-directed 90-minute film arrives on August 13 – on Disney+ and Hulu and chronicles the Blink-182 drummer’s life before he joined the band, his rise to fame and his recovery after the 2008 South Carolina plane crash that claimed the life of four of the six passengers onboard.

In the film, Barker says: “Why am I here when everyone else isn’t? I had to ask myself who I was going to be after this accident. I had this burning desire to become the greatest person and father I could be. Knowing how close I got to not being here, my appreciation for life is something I can’t even explain.”

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How to watch Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear

If you want to watch Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, you'll need an active Disney+/Hulu subscription.

Monthly price 🇺🇸: From $9.99 (Disney/Hulu bundle), from $19.99 (Disney/Hulu Premium bundle)

Monthly price 🇬🇧: £5.99 (Standard with ads), £9.99 (Standard), £14.99 (Premium)

Free trial? Not currently, but look out for special offers throughout the year.

Once you have your subscription set up, you'll be able to watch the documentary as soon as it launches.

Read our full Disney+ review

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be out of the country on holiday when Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear launches, you'll need a VPN to help you.

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Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the film no matter where you are. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 75% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside of the country and don't want to miss the Travis Barker film, just select your country from the list, then log on to your Disney+/Hulu account.

3. Kick back and relax: That's it - you're all set to watch this highly-anticipated documentary on the Blink-182 drummer.

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear features interviews with Barker, alongside artists including Motley Crue's Tommy Lee and late Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The film is described as a "raw and redemptive journey" with a press release adding: “Once a trash collector in Laguna Beach, his life changed when he stepped in as a replacement for Blink-182’s drummer – igniting a meteoric rise that would make him the driving pulse of a generation.

“Yet beneath the spectacle of fame, the film reveals a complex man battling pain, grief and the thin line between survival and surrender.

It continues: “Featuring appearances from collaborators, cultural icons and those closest to him, this is the story of the man behind the tattoos and a tribute to those who keep going when the music almost stops.”

Want to know more about Travis Barker?

If you want to dive deeper into the drummer's life, his excellent 2016 memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums which he co-wrote with author Gavin Edwards is well worth a read.

Travis also has his own line of Vans merch, including a pair of Old Skool black and white Vans complete with barbed wire design. There’s also a black long-sleeve t-shirt, and two short-sleeve t-shirts - available in black and white which have a back graphic with tattooed fists and “Dues Paid, Self Made” on the knuckles.

(Image credit: Disney/Hulu)

What else is on Disney+

Disney+ is one of the many TV and film streaming services available, but while I'd like to see more music-related content, there's still plenty to get excited about.

The service is home to the likes of Peter Jackson's Beatles doc Let It Be, and the three-part series Get Back. Other musical highlights include Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Summer ’82: When Zappa Came To Sicily, Abbey Road: If These Walls Could Sing, Hip-Hop And The White House, and the 2024 biopic The Beach Boys.

For me, the real draw of Disney+ and the reason I've had a subscription for years is that it's home to the entire Star Wars universe – all the classic movies are here, alongside spin-offs such as The Mandalorian, Andor, The Book Of Boba Fett and The Clone Wars animated series. There's even an option to watch everything in timeline order.

Marvel content is another draw, and like the Star Wars content, it's crammed with flicks, series and shorts – and the ability to binge on the entire MCU complete timeline.

There's also all the classic Pixar movies and shorts, the National Geographic Channel, and the Hulu network (featuring the excellent comedy crime drama Only Murders In The Building starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short.