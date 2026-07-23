Fuji Rock Festival - At A Glance When: Friday, July 4 - Sunday, July 26 from 5.30pm PST, 8.30pm EST, 1.30am BST

Where: Amazon Prime Video, the Amazon Music app and Twitch

Watch anywhere: With Nord VPN's 30-day trial

This year’s Fuji Rock Festival takes place later this week and will feature bands including Mogwai, Massive Attack, Turnstile, The Beths, Kneecap, Angine De Poitrine and one of my personal favourites, Asian Kung-Fu Generation.

The good news is that if you’re unable to make the journey to the Naeba Ski Resort in Japan for the festival this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you’re in luck because Amazon will be streaming performances from four stages: Green Stage, White Stage, Red Marquee and Field Of Heaven.

You’ll be able to watch and listen via Prime Video, the Amazon Music app and the Amazon Twitch feed - and it's worth pointing out that all you'll need is an Amazon account to watch.

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Amazon say: “Welcome to Fuji Rock Festival ’26. Join us live from one of Japan’s most anticipated outdoor music festivals. Tune in for three days of epic performances and so much more. Catch an unforgettable line-up, including today’s biggest stars and emerging bands."

Amazon add: “Not all artists will be live-streamed. Also, some artists will only stream a portion of their performance, not the full show."