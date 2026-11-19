Black Sabbath, Metallica, Slayer, Tool, System Of A Down and more star on Grand Theft Auto's most metal soundtrack ever
All the metal and rock songs that feature in the long-awaited game Grand Theft Auto VI
Nearly three years after Tom Petty's Love Is A Long Road soundtracked the trailer for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI video game, the game itself is finally upon us, and excitement is uncontained.
Much of the furore surrounds the game's music, for the GTA series has become almost as well known for its use of in-game radio stations as it is for the driving and shooting that make up the bulk of the gameplay.
This time around, the game – set within the fictional US state of Leonida – allows players enjoying the action as fictional characters Jason Duval or Lucia Caminos to choose from 22 different radio stations, from 80s pop to hip hop and beyond.
Gamespot has been taking notes, and reports that the stations include old favourites V-Rock (rock music), Emotion 98.3 (soft rock), Vice City FM (80s pop) and, for the first time ever, The Chamber 106.6, a station hosted by Slayer's Tom Araya and Kerry King that plays nothing but heavy metal. We've picked out a few highlights below.
The Chamber 106.6
Anthrax – I Am The Law
Black Sabbath – I
Mastodon – Blood And Thunder
Megadeth – Symphony Of Destruction
Metallica – Battery
Metallica – Master Of Puppets
Metallica – Seek & Destroy
Overkill – Rotten To The Core
Pantera – I’m Broken
Sepultura – Territory
Slayer – Raining Blood
System of a Down – Sugar
Tool – Sober
V-Rock
Bon Jovi – Runaway
The Rolling Stones – Emotional Rescue
Huey Lewis & The News – I Want A New Drug
Stevie Nicks – For What It’s Worth
Lindsey Buckingham – Go Insane
Van Halen – Panama
Poison – Nothin’ But A Good Time
Eric Clapton – Cocaine
Harry Nilsson – Jump Into The Fire
The Who – Bargain
Eddie Money – Take Me Home Tonight
John Mellencamp – Jack And Diane
Mötley Crüe – Dr. Feelgood
Pete Townshend – Let My Love Open The Door
Loverboy – Lovin’ Every Minute Of It
KISS – Sure Know Something
As for the game itself, Josh West, Editor-in-Chief at our sister site GamesRadar+, has already spent more than 80 hours at his console.
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"In Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games has created the ultimate time vampire," he writes. "This is an open-world that is driven entirely by freedom and consequence, where every one of your actions ultimately impacts the lives of Jason and Lucia. GTA 6 invites you to live a life in Leonida. A world that is as beautiful as it is deadly; as full of heart as it is heartbreak. GTA 6 is an essential play for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners."
Grand Theft Auto VI is out now.
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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