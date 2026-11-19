Nearly three years after Tom Petty's Love Is A Long Road soundtracked the trailer for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI video game, the game itself is finally upon us, and excitement is uncontained.

Much of the furore surrounds the game's music, for the GTA series has become almost as well known for its use of in-game radio stations as it is for the driving and shooting that make up the bulk of the gameplay.

This time around, the game – set within the fictional US state of Leonida – allows players enjoying the action as fictional characters Jason Duval or Lucia Caminos to choose from 22 different radio stations, from 80s pop to hip hop and beyond.

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Gamespot has been taking notes, and reports that the stations include old favourites V-Rock (rock music), Emotion 98.3 (soft rock), Vice City FM (80s pop) and, for the first time ever, The Chamber 106.6, a station hosted by Slayer's Tom Araya and Kerry King that plays nothing but heavy metal. We've picked out a few highlights below.

The Chamber 106.6

Anthrax – I Am The Law

Black Sabbath – I

Mastodon – Blood And Thunder

Megadeth – Symphony Of Destruction

Metallica – Battery

Metallica – Master Of Puppets

Metallica – Seek & Destroy

Overkill – Rotten To The Core

Pantera – I’m Broken

Sepultura – Territory

Slayer – Raining Blood

System of a Down – Sugar

Tool – Sober

V-Rock

Bon Jovi – Runaway

The Rolling Stones – Emotional Rescue

Huey Lewis & The News – I Want A New Drug

Stevie Nicks – For What It’s Worth

Lindsey Buckingham – Go Insane

Van Halen – Panama

Poison – Nothin’ But A Good Time

Eric Clapton – Cocaine

Harry Nilsson – Jump Into The Fire

The Who – Bargain

Eddie Money – Take Me Home Tonight

John Mellencamp – Jack And Diane

Mötley Crüe – Dr. Feelgood

Pete Townshend – Let My Love Open The Door

Loverboy – Lovin’ Every Minute Of It

KISS – Sure Know Something

As for the game itself, Josh West, Editor-in-Chief at our sister site GamesRadar+, has already spent more than 80 hours at his console.

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"In Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games has created the ultimate time vampire," he writes. "This is an open-world that is driven entirely by freedom and consequence, where every one of your actions ultimately impacts the lives of Jason and Lucia. GTA 6 invites you to live a life in Leonida. A world that is as beautiful as it is deadly; as full of heart as it is heartbreak. GTA 6 is an essential play for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners."

Grand Theft Auto VI is out now.