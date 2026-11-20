Arthur "God of Hellfire" Brown has revealed how close he came to forming a band with Jimi Hendrix.

In the current issue of Classic Rock, Brown reveals that Hendrix became enamoured with The Crazy World of Arthur Brown's 1968 hit Fire, and that the guitarist was partly responsible for the song's success in the US after taking copies of the single into Black radio stations and insisting they give it airtime.

The following year, the pair – who had performed together on multiple occasions, from shows at the Saville Theatre in London to impromptu jams with John Lee Hooker in New York – discussed putting a band together.

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"Jimi wanted to move on, musically, from where he was with the Experience," Brown tells Classic Rock. "We’d gotten to know each other, and we’d meet on tours as well. I used to sometimes travel in their helicopter.

"On the way back from the Miami Pop festival [May 1968] we jammed together at a seaside bar with various other people who’d been on the bill. Then some time later we jammed again at Steve Paul’s Scene [club] in New York.

"We just improvised, and it was as near to musical magic as you could want to get. The energy was just [makes an explosion noise] and you could float into somewhere new, watching yourself go. That’s what sealed it for Jimi.

"The Crazy World were on tour in LA when one of his crew told us he wanted us to come over. When we got there, he was writing music on stave paper. The floor was littered with it. He said: 'I’ve got an idea. I told Kit and Chris [Track Records' founders Kit Lambert and Chris Stamp] that I wanted a dramatic lead singer, and I thought of you. And I want the Experience guys augmented with your keyboard player, Vincent [Crane, later of Atomic Rooster]. I’m investigating jazz and classical music."

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According to Brown, the prospective supergroup was scuppered after Crane experienced an acid-driven manic episode.

"Vincent was a manic depressive, and somebody had spiked him with acid, so he was out of control," says Brown. "Another couple of weeks later he went completely berserk. He was naked, pressing his vitals up against people’s windows. So he ended up in a mental hospital for a while.

"The other thing was, I already had my own theatrical thing going on. It was a new act. So I thought if I went down the Hendrix route, I was going to be steered away from it. But looking back, who knows?"

While Brown and Hendrix never recorded together, Brown wasn't entirely done with the late guitarist's music: In 1979, he lived in Africa for six months, where he directed the Burundi National Orchestra, a nine-piece rock group whose repertoire included several Jimi Hendrix songs.

To read our in-depth interview with Arthur Brown interview, get the new issue of Classic Rock. Arthur Brown's new album Nature is out now.