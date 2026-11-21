Korn quiz: How much do you know about these nu metal legends?
Calling all nu metal fact aficionados! Are you ready?
Over three decades ago, Korn ushered in nu metal with their intense 1994 debut album and inspired swathes of metal fans to ditch their denim for Adidas tracksuits.
Whether you've embraced the three-stripe life or not, there's no denying the Bakersfield band changed heavy music forever.
But how much do you know about Korn? Take the quiz and find out!
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, Planet Rock and Record Collector. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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