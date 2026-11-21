Over three decades ago, Korn ushered in nu metal with their intense 1994 debut album and inspired swathes of metal fans to ditch their denim for Adidas tracksuits.

Whether you've embraced the three-stripe life or not, there's no denying the Bakersfield band changed heavy music forever.

But how much do you know about Korn? Take the quiz and find out!

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