Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams isn’t just headlining both nights of Outbreak Festival 2027 – she’s also curating the lineup at the Manchester hardcore festival.

The two-day event will take over the BEC Arena on June 19 and 20 with a selection of acts picked by the Misery Business singer, including youngsters Drain, Boygenius member Julien Baker and alt-rock luminaries Failure.

Fans can register for pre-sale now, ahead of pre-sale beginning at 10am on Wednesday. General sale commences at the same time on Thursday. £1 from every ticket sold will be split between the charities Medical Aid For Palestinians and Not A Phase.

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See the poster and the full list of announced acts – also including Dinosaur Jr, Mannequin Pussy, Blood Orange and American Football – below.

Williams’ Outbreak performances will be part of her broader The Hayley Williams Show world tour, which kicked off in September and promotes her latest solo album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party.

The tour is currently making its way across South America, and Williams will next take the stage at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on Wednesday. The European leg will start at Carraponte in Milan, Italy on June 7 and conclude with two shows at London’s Alexandra Palace on July 2 and 3. Get tickets.

Meanwhile, Paramore have been on hiatus since Williams released Ego Death… in September 2025. The singer formed a new band called Power Snatch with Ego Death… producer Daniel James in January.

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(Image credit: Outbreak)

Outbreak 2027 lineup: