We're fast approaching the end of November, but that hasn't slowed bands down from making new announcements and putting our new music. Kerry King, Bruce Dickinson, Within Temptation - we're sure you'll agree, 2027 is already looking like a massive year, and our first tates are getting us excited for what lies ahead.

But before all that, the results of last week's vote! There was a definite prog bent to the songs that you felt deserved most love: the UK's Tesseract emerged in third place, while extreme metallers Ater bagged second. But our overall winners for the week were Norway's Kalandra, a band who are most definitely progressive in spirit even when they're not in straight Prog realms.

As mentioned up top, we've got some big names in the running this week, but that doesn't guarantee they'll make the final count. That's entirely up to you; cast your vote in the poll below, and know with Thanksgiving around the corner and Christmas on the horizon, the time is almost upon us to ask you to decide on the best metal songs of 2026 overall. May the odds be ever in your... Well, you get the idea.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Kerry King - My War

With Slayer thundering ahead with shows to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Reign In Blood, you might think Kerry King hasn't had time to work on a follow-up to his solo debut. You'd also be dead wrong. The End Of All Gods is coming on February 12, and Mr. King is on fine, furious form with lead single My War, putting away some of the more hardcore-inspired energies of From Hell I Rise to go full thrash assault.

Kerry King - My War (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Bury Tomorrow - Assimilate

Bury Tomorrow have been going through some changes over the past couple albums. After the harsher energies of The Seventh Sun and Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience, the British metalcore group are striking a nice balance on new single Assimilate, dropping poppy, melodic verses alongside some harder breakdowns that show they aren't turning their backs on the dark(er) side. If you're in the UK, you can catch the band on tour in February.

Bury Tomorrow - Assimilate (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

League Of Distortion - Animal

German alt metallers League Of Distortion have been making waves over on the continent for a little while now, but it may well be that new album Sick Of Bullshit - due February 27 - will serve as their breakthrough. There's something of Linkin Park's emotive, explosive energy on new single Animal, a timely track that rails against predatory behaviour amidst a thumping, sing-your-heart-out anthem.

LEAGUE OF DISTORTION - Animal (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

Grief Ritual - Systematic Enslavement

Want something heavy? Cheltenham's Grief Ritual have you covered with the slobbering Systematic Enslavement, clacking along like peak Entombed with abcess-rupturing growls and howls that deliver a no-frills-necessary masterclass in gruesome death metal.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Grief Ritual - Systematic Enslavement [Official video] - YouTube Watch On

Meatdripper - Bored

And now for something completely different. To just about everything, in fact. Birmingham's psych/doomers Meatdripper offer a very different take on the low'n'slow pace of doom, wailing, ethereal vocals and trudge-through-tar pacing utterly hypnotic. The group played ArcTanGent in August, and released their debut EP Into The Golden Orb earlier this week.

Bored - YouTube Watch On

Bruce Dickinson - Speaking In Tongues

There's no mistaking those pipes when Bruce Dickinson kicks in with Speaking In Tongues. New album PsychoGod is coming on March 12, and this lead single shows he's as adventurous as ever, drawing on some distinctly Middle Eastern melodies amidst a deft, almost prog-ish heavy metal tune that has us excited to see him again next year.

Bruce Dickinson - Speaking In Tongues (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Within Temptation - Through Fire & Ashes (ft. S10)

Speaking of bands and artists who push their sonic boundaries. Within Temptation have mined a rich vein with their team-ups over the past few years, and new single Through Fire & Ashes sees the Dutch group team up with rising Netherlander S10 for a track that unfolds gently and makes great use of both Sharon Den Adel and S10 - Stien den Hollander - voices to create something surprisingly restrained... right up until everything goes up like a torch and Sharon lets her voice fly, at least.

Within Temptation & S10 - Through Fire & Ashes (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Swallow The Sun - Night Behind The Night (ft. Crown Lands)

Sticking in the realms of melancholic melodies, Finland's Swallow The Sun have teamed up with Canadian prog rockers Crown Lands for their latest single Night Behind The Night. Given both group's ear for sumptuous, wrap-it-around-you-like-a-blanket compositions, it's hardly a surprise that this is gorgeous, though it also has us wondering if STS will follow the same goth metal-to-prog pipeline that has shaped Katatonia's output over the past decade. We're not complaining, considering how that turned out.

Swallow The Sun - Night Behind The Night (feat. Crown Lands) (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Angelus Apatrida - Burn It Down

When it comes to European thrash, everything west of Germany is usually neglected. Angelus Apatrida show why just looking to Scandinavia, the UK and Germany for your high-speed hits is a fool's errand. The Spanish band are on epic form on Burn It Down, indulging thrash's grandiose, classical leanings (think Ride The Lightning) whilst not neglecting the need for heft. Check out their new EP The Reckoning, if you've never heard of 'em before.

ANGELUS APATRIDA - Burn It Down (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

Pteroglyph - Watchers

If you like British prog-heavy-metallers Urne, you should probably give Pteroglyph a spin too. Hailing from Leeds, the group offer up a mix of post-metal style crashes, more modern heavy metal choruses (think Trivium) and a few diverse little spikes of sludge metal, prog and beyond to make something properly unique. The band's new album Suffer comes on January 29.