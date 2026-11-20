It’s safe to say that we love Marshall gear here at Louder. That iconic logo always triggers visions of a wall of amps on-stage behind the great, good and legendary of rock and metal. And their headphones and speakers speak for themselves too – brilliant sound, tough-as-nails build and style for days. And now, you can fill your ears with that storied sound for less, thanks to the Marshall Black Friday salee at Amazon .

Save 44% (£80) Marshall Motif II A.N.C: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon If you spend a lot of time on trains or buses, a decent pair of noise-cancelling earbuds can be a godsend. And these Marshall beauties are particularly appealing now that they’ve come down in price by 44%. That’s a saving of £80, which will be enough to buy yourself a few albums, some gig tickets or maybe a few pints.

Save 31% (£40) Marshall Major V: was £129.99 now £89.99 at Amazon 100 hours of battery life is frankly ridiculous, but that’s what you get with these wireless cans. You could listen to your favourite albums for days without having to recharge them. And now that Marshall has slashed the price by £40 (31%), there’s another good reason to consider buying a pair. It’s a bargain by anyone’s standards! If you want the Pitch Black finish option, you’ll need to go direct to Marshall.

Save 40% (£60) Marshall Emberton III: was £149.99 now £89.99 at Amazon Don’t let the size fool you – this compact Bluetooth speaker has plenty going for it, including a rugged, waterproof design and more than 32 hours of battery life. What more reason do you need to buy one? Oh yes, the fact that Marshall has chopped £60 off the price, which equates to a very generous 40% discount.

Save 30% (£30) Marshall Willen II: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon If you’re looking for something small enough to put in your bag when you go away for the weekend, how about this little fella? The Willen II is seriously compact, but it still manages to pack in more than 17 hours of playtime. And with £30 knocked off the usual price for Black Friday, it can be yours for just £69.99. That’s a saving of 30%.

Now, if you’re after a new Bluetooth speaker, there are some excellent deals to be had. Take the Marshall Emberton III, for example. It’s a stylish little number that offers more than 32 hours of playtime, along with dust and waterproofing to ensure it’ll stay protected when you’re out and about. You can read our full Emeberton III review here . Normally £149.99, this compact customer has plummeted by 40% to just £89.99 and comes in a sick Pitch Black finish.

Looking for something even smaller? The Marshall Willen II is another tempting option. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, it’s been reduced from £99.99 to £69.99 and is available in black and brass or cream finishes – that’s 30 quid saved!

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Want some new earbuds for your daily commute and want something a little more rock-focused than AirPods? The Marshall Motif II A.N.C. are well worth a look. These little beauties come with active noise cancellation, meaning you can listen to your favourite music without having to put up with everyone else’s chatter. They also offer up to 30 hours of playtime with the charging case, giving you days of worry-free listening. Marshall has reduced these from £179.99 to just £99.99 , saving you a hefty £80.

Prefer a proper pair of headphones? The 5-star Marshall Major V wireless on-ear cans have a foldable design and boast more than 100 hours of playtime on a single charge. Yes, you read that correctly! Better still, Marshall has knocked £40 off the price for Black Friday, bringing them down from £129.99 to £89.99 .

Those are just some of the offers in the Marshall Black Friday sale. So, whether you’re hoping to pick up a Christmas present for a music-loving mate or fancy treating yourself to something nice, it's worth having a nose around the Marshall Black Friday sale.