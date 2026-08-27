How to watch Fontaines D.C. headline this weekend's Reading Festival

Fontaines D.C. at Reading When: Friday, August 28, 2026

Time: 10:40pm BST

Watch FREE: Live on BBC One. The set will then be broadcast on BBC iPlayer shortly afterwards

Watch from anywhere: Try Nord VPN 100% risk free

The annual Reading and Leeds Festivals kick off today (August 27) with Fontaines D.C. headlining Reading on Friday night. They're joined on top of the bill by co-headliners Charli xcx, Florence And The Machine, Raye, Chase And Status and Dave.

The BBC are once again on-hand to bring us the action from Reading, and they’ll be broadcasting select headline sets over the course of the weekend on BBC One, with the footage set to be uploaded to BBC iPlayer shortly afterwards.

How to use a VPN

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If you're going to be out of the country and want to watch the Fontaines D.C. set as soon as it hits iPlayer, you'll need a VPN to help you.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch Fontaines D.C. from anywhere. Nord VPN is Louder's favourite. Here's how to use a VPN:

1. Install a VPN: As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN: If you're currently outside the UK on holiday or on business and want to watch the set from the Reading Festival, just select 'UK' from the list, then log into your streaming service account.

3. Turn the volume up as loud as you're able and relax: That's it - you're all set to watch the performance.

How to watch in the UK

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch Fontaines D.C. on BBC One, with the programme set to get underway at 10.40pm on Friday, August 28. If you miss the late-night coverage, you'll be able to catch up through BBC iPlayer shortly afterwards, providing you have a valid TV licence.

If you're a UK viewer away from home, a VPN such as Nord VPN will let you access your usual free stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch in the US

If you're in the US on holiday and want to watch Fontaines D.C. from the Reading Festival, you'll be able to catch up on their set shortly after the main BBC One programme ends via BBC iPlayer. At the time of writing, no official time has been given.

A VPN like Nord VPNwill allow you to access your usual stream from overseas.

Fontaines D.C.'s Friday night headline set from the Reading Festival comes just a few days after the Irish group announced details of their fifth album, Dopamine Chamber. The follow-up to 2024's Romance will arrive via XL Recordings on October 24.

You can watch the video for Marianne – the first single from the record – below.

Speaking about the new album, frontman Grian Chatten said: "The album itself is a dopamine chamber. You step inside, and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you."

Following Reading and Leeds, Fontaines D.C. will play the Stradbally Hall Electric Picnic in Ireland on August 30, before heading to the US for further live shows.

Fontaines D.C. - Marianne (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: XL Recordings)

(Image credit: Reading Festival/Pepsi)