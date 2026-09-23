Oasis extend their 2027 world tour, adding new shows in the UK, Italy and Germany due to "phenomenal demand"

Oasis have added four new shows to their Live '27 tour plans.

Last week, the Manchester band announced 38 dates for their second reunion tour, which is scheduled to run from late May to mid-September, kicking off at Celtic Park in Glasgow on May 21.

Due to "phenomenal demand" the tour will now expand to 42 shows, with the Gallagher brothers' band booking two additional nights at Knebworth (September 25, 26), a third night at Munich’s Allianz Arena (July 6) and a third night at Rome's Stadio Olimpico (July 26)



The tour's promoters have also confirmed that the band's previously announced July 24 show at the Stade de France in Paris has now been re-scheduled to take place on July 20, for logistical reasons.

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When the first set of dates were revealed on September 14, the group issued a statement saying:



"START THE CELEBRATIONS!!!!

After a period of reflection 'The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History' has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people.

Come witness the fitness.

It shall be a sight to behold."

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May 21: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 23: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 25: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 28: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 29: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

Jun 04: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 06: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 08: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 11: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 15: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 19: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 22: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 25: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 26: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Munich Allianz Arena, GER

Jul 03: Munich Allianz Arena, GER

Jul 06: Munich Allianz Arena, GER

Jul 10: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, SPA

Jul 11: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, SPA

Jul 16: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, HOL

Jul 17: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, HOL

Jul 20: Paris Stade de France, FRA

Jul 24: Paris Stade de France, FRA

Jul 26: Rome Stadio Olimpico, ITA

Jul 29: Rome Stadio Olimpico, ITA

Jul 30: Rome Stadio Olimpico, ITA

Aug 10: Boston Gillette Stadium, US

Aug 13: Boston Gillette Stadium, US

Aug 14: Boston Gillette Stadium, US

Aug 20: Las Vega Allegiant Stadium, US

Aug 21: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, US

Aug 24: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, US

Sep 04: Slane Castle, IRE

Sep 05: Slane Castle, IRE

Sep 11: Knebworth, UK

Sep 12: Knebworth, UK

Sep 18: Knebworth, UK

Sep 19: Knebworth, UK

Sep 25: Knebworth, UK

Sep 26: Knebworth, UK

With demand for the Oasis Live ’27 shows expected to be extremely high, a registration process was put in place to reduce queuing times and organised ticket touting in order to give genuine fans the best possible chance to buy tickets. That registration window is now closed.



Successful applicants will be sent a unique, non-transferable code to access an allocated onsale window.

Fans will be informed which of the onsale windows they will be given access to, and at what time. There will be general onsale.



Oasis' 2025 reunion tour was a huge success, with the group selling 2,228,471 tickers across 36 shows.