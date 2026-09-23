Oasis extend their 2027 world tour, adding new shows in the UK, Italy and Germany due to "phenomenal demand"
Your chances of seeing the Gallagher brothers onstage together in 2027 just got a little bit better
Oasis have added four new shows to their Live '27 tour plans.
Last week, the Manchester band announced 38 dates for their second reunion tour, which is scheduled to run from late May to mid-September, kicking off at Celtic Park in Glasgow on May 21.
Due to "phenomenal demand" the tour will now expand to 42 shows, with the Gallagher brothers' band booking two additional nights at Knebworth (September 25, 26), a third night at Munich’s Allianz Arena (July 6) and a third night at Rome's Stadio Olimpico (July 26)
The tour's promoters have also confirmed that the band's previously announced July 24 show at the Stade de France in Paris has now been re-scheduled to take place on July 20, for logistical reasons.
When the first set of dates were revealed on September 14, the group issued a statement saying:
"START THE CELEBRATIONS!!!!
After a period of reflection 'The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History' has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people.
Come witness the fitness.
It shall be a sight to behold."
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Oasis Live '27 world tour dates
May 21: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK
May 23: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK
May 25: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK
May 28: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK
May 29: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK
Jun 04: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 06: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 08: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 11: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 12: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 15: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 19: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 22: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 25: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 26: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jul 02: Munich Allianz Arena, GER
Jul 03: Munich Allianz Arena, GER
Jul 06: Munich Allianz Arena, GER
Jul 10: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, SPA
Jul 11: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, SPA
Jul 16: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, HOL
Jul 17: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, HOL
Jul 20: Paris Stade de France, FRA
Jul 24: Paris Stade de France, FRA
Jul 26: Rome Stadio Olimpico, ITA
Jul 29: Rome Stadio Olimpico, ITA
Jul 30: Rome Stadio Olimpico, ITA
Aug 10: Boston Gillette Stadium, US
Aug 13: Boston Gillette Stadium, US
Aug 14: Boston Gillette Stadium, US
Aug 20: Las Vega Allegiant Stadium, US
Aug 21: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, US
Aug 24: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, US
Sep 04: Slane Castle, IRE
Sep 05: Slane Castle, IRE
Sep 11: Knebworth, UK
Sep 12: Knebworth, UK
Sep 18: Knebworth, UK
Sep 19: Knebworth, UK
Sep 25: Knebworth, UK
Sep 26: Knebworth, UK
With demand for the Oasis Live ’27 shows expected to be extremely high, a registration process was put in place to reduce queuing times and organised ticket touting in order to give genuine fans the best possible chance to buy tickets. That registration window is now closed.
Successful applicants will be sent a unique, non-transferable code to access an allocated onsale window.
Fans will be informed which of the onsale windows they will be given access to, and at what time. There will be general onsale.
Oasis' 2025 reunion tour was a huge success, with the group selling 2,228,471 tickers across 36 shows.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.