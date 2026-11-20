Sixty-one years after it was recorded, The Beatles have released a video for In My Life, the John Lennon song he described as his "first real major piece of work."

The new video features Owen Wilson, the 16-year-old star of the award-winning Netflix drama series Adolescence, and was directed by the playwright Jessica Swale with Irina Alexiu.

According to the blurb accompanying the release, the video is "A love letter to The Beatles' hometown, Liverpool. The film follows the journey of a treasured ukulele as it sparks a relationship, creates an enduring bond between mother and son, and inspires a love of music that passes through a family over the decades."

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John Lennon wrote In My Life after broadcaster Kenneth Allsop challenged him to write songs using the same wordplay and imagination as he did in his 1964 book of nonsense, In His Own Right. And 26 years later, a panel of journalists – with input from Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Lamont Dozier and Carole King – decreed it the Greatest Song Of All Time.

The video follows the release of a super deluxe edition of Rubber Soul, the album from which In My Life originally came, which was released last month. The box sets, released as 4CD and 5LP editions, contain a total of 68 tracks, with the vinyl box set featuring a 7-inch single pairing Day Tripper and We Can Work It Out.

The collection also includes an 88-page hardback book with an introduction by Paul McCartney and a foreword pieced together from John Lennon’s own words. The book also includes track notes, photographs, and an in-depth look at the recording of the album.

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