The story of Bruce Springsteen's record-breaking visit to East Berlin in 1988 is to be told in a new feature-length documentary.



When The Walls Came Down will document the circumstances around Springsteen's July 19, 1988 performance at Radrennbahn Weissensee, where an estimated 300,000 fans showed up for what remains the largest concert that the New Jersey superstar has ever played.



Directed and produced by Nicholas de Taranto (McCartney: The Hunt for the Lost Bass) and Danielle Peck (Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World), the documentary will blend new interviews with Springsteen, his manager Jon Landau and E Street Band members including Patti Scialfa, Stevie Van Zandt and Max Weinberg, with archive footage from the Tunnel Of Love tour show, recollections from fans who were in attendance, and documents that the Stasi, the much-feared East German intelligence agency, filed in connection with the concert, which took place 16 months before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

A press release announcing the film states, "For a generation coming of age under a highly repressive Communist regime, the concert became a catalyst for change. The following year, many of those same young people would help tear the Wall itself down.”



Recalling the experience, Springsteen said, "I remember seeing the Wall and saying, This isn’t right. This is an offense against humanity. Looking back on it, it’s in the very highest echelon of all the shows we’ve ever done."

Jon Landau meanwhile, admits that while he and Springsteen were aware that the show would be a special occasion, they were taken aback by the scale of the concert and the emotions it stirred up.

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"We realised," he says, "this was going to be one concert that would stay in our hearts, and the hearts of every single person who was there, forever."



There is no estimated release date yet for the documentary, which is a collaboration between Legendary Entertainment, Sony Music Vision and Passion Pictures.