Just weeks after releasing material featuring their new frontman Seth Gilmore, Power Trip have made a new song available through the Grand Theft Auto VI video game.

Following on from Precinct 3 and Scavenger, the quintet have added Mutual Death Warrant to the game's very own metal radio station, The Chamber 106.6, hosted by Slayer's Tom Araya and Kerry King.

The Dallas thrashers join the likes of Black Sabbath, Metallica, Tool, and System of a Down on the long-awaited game's colossal soundtrack.

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The only way to hear it is to tune in to The Chamber 106.6 and hope the song plays while you're tearing up the Leonida highways (while paying due care and attention to other road users, of course).

POWER TRIP - “Precinct 3” (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Following the death of vocalist Riley Gale in 2020, the band reunited three years later, enlisting Skourge and Fugitive's Seth Gilmore as their new frontman. The band are planning to release their follow-up to 2017's Nightmare Logic in the spring.

"It gives us the same feeling we had working on the other albums, though obviously it does feel different because we’re missing one of our creative partners who’d been so instrumental in everything we did," guitarist Blake Ibanez told Metal Hammer. "But you know, I learned so much working with Riley and its helped me so much as a songwriter to have been in a band with him.

"Starting another band a few years ago with Seth and the chemistry I’ve got with [Chris] Ulsh on drums, it all just felt natural. We’ve picked up where we left off – it always felt like there was unfinished business we had to attend to."