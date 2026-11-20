Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson says that elements of his forthcoming solo album, PsychoGod, are a "broader statement on religion" and the title track in particular looks at the extent of human suffering as described in the Book of Job.

In an interview with Noise11, Dickinson says [as transcribed by Blabbermouth]: "Job is a pretty weird book, because in it, Lucifer, the devil, if you like, comes up to God and says, 'Hey, people don't really love you. They're just scared of you.' And God says, 'No, nonsense. They really do love me.' And the devil says, 'I'll make a bet with you. I'll make a bet that if you take somebody and you completely destroy their life, you get rid of their family, you murder their family, their kids die, they lose their job, they lose everything. You keep going and doing that to him, and keep asking him, 'So do you still love me?' And God says, 'Yeah, I'll take that.'

"He destroys his whole life," he continues. "And Job, for whatever reason, goes, 'Oh yeah, of course, I still love God, I think.' And God says to the devil, 'See? I won that bet.' That is a total psychopath. Complete psycho, narcissistic bum. So that's the God we've got. That's the God that we say, 'Yeah, that's God. That's really cool. Let's form a religion around that and make everybody do what he says.' That's what religions do."

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"Find me a single religion that was written by a deity," he adds. "All religions were created by man."

Bruce Dickinson Interview: PSYCHOGOD, Religion & Iron Maiden Tour | Noise11.com V2 - YouTube Watch On

Dickinson and his band – guitarists Chris Declercq and Philip Näslund, bassist Tanya O’Callaghan, keyboardist Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno – recorded the follow-up to his 2024 solo album The Mandrake Project at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Los Angeles earlier this year.

PsychoGod will be released on March 12, 2027 through BMG.



Bruce Dickinson – Psychogod:

1. Necropolis

2. Call An Angel 911

3. Wishing Well

4. Eye Of Sauron

5. The World Needs A Hero

6. Ashes In The Mist

7. Speaking In Tongues

8. Lucifer

9. The Ballad Of Edward Kelley

10. No Rolling Stone

11. PsychoGod

12. Given Time

13. Yggdrasil

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Bruce Dickinson 2027 tour dates:

Jun 14: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Jun 16: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Jun 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jun 23: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Jun 25: Zagreb SRC Salata, Croatia

Jun 26: Belgrade Luka Beograd, Serbia

Jun 28: Sofia Vidas Art Arena, Bulgaria

Jun 29: Istanbul Bonus Parkorman, Turkiye

Jul 02-04: Cartagena Rock Imperium, Spain

Jul 07: Luxembourg City Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jul 07-10: Ballenstedt Rockharz, Germany

Jul 08-11: Vizovice Masters Of Rock, Czechia

Nov 10: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Nov 12: Helsinki Black Box Jäähalli, Finland

Nov 14: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 16: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 17: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

Nov 19: Hamburg Inselpark Arena, Germany

Nov 20: Berlin UberEats Music Hall, Germany

Nov 22: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Nov 25: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands\

Nov 27: Lincoln The Engine Shed, UK

Nov 28: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Dec 01: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Dec 04: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 07: Lyon Le Radiant-Bellevue, France

Dec 08: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Dec 10: Paris L’Olympia, France