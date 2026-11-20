Bruce Dickinson says PsychoGod title track is about a Bible story detailing God’s cruelty: “That is a total psychopath. Complete psycho, narcissistic bum”
The Iron Maiden frontman's new album, PsychoGod, will be released in March 2027
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson says that elements of his forthcoming solo album, PsychoGod, are a "broader statement on religion" and the title track in particular looks at the extent of human suffering as described in the Book of Job.
In an interview with Noise11, Dickinson says [as transcribed by Blabbermouth]: "Job is a pretty weird book, because in it, Lucifer, the devil, if you like, comes up to God and says, 'Hey, people don't really love you. They're just scared of you.' And God says, 'No, nonsense. They really do love me.' And the devil says, 'I'll make a bet with you. I'll make a bet that if you take somebody and you completely destroy their life, you get rid of their family, you murder their family, their kids die, they lose their job, they lose everything. You keep going and doing that to him, and keep asking him, 'So do you still love me?' And God says, 'Yeah, I'll take that.'
"He destroys his whole life," he continues. "And Job, for whatever reason, goes, 'Oh yeah, of course, I still love God, I think.' And God says to the devil, 'See? I won that bet.' That is a total psychopath. Complete psycho, narcissistic bum. So that's the God we've got. That's the God that we say, 'Yeah, that's God. That's really cool. Let's form a religion around that and make everybody do what he says.' That's what religions do."
"Find me a single religion that was written by a deity," he adds. "All religions were created by man."
Dickinson and his band – guitarists Chris Declercq and Philip Näslund, bassist Tanya O’Callaghan, keyboardist Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno – recorded the follow-up to his 2024 solo album The Mandrake Project at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Los Angeles earlier this year.
PsychoGod will be released on March 12, 2027 through BMG.
Bruce Dickinson – Psychogod:
1. Necropolis
2. Call An Angel 911
3. Wishing Well
4. Eye Of Sauron
5. The World Needs A Hero
6. Ashes In The Mist
7. Speaking In Tongues
8. Lucifer
9. The Ballad Of Edward Kelley
10. No Rolling Stone
11. PsychoGod
12. Given Time
13. Yggdrasil
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Bruce Dickinson 2027 tour dates:
Jun 14: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK
Jun 16: Dublin The Academy, Ireland
Jun 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Jun 23: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Jun 25: Zagreb SRC Salata, Croatia
Jun 26: Belgrade Luka Beograd, Serbia
Jun 28: Sofia Vidas Art Arena, Bulgaria
Jun 29: Istanbul Bonus Parkorman, Turkiye
Jul 02-04: Cartagena Rock Imperium, Spain
Jul 07: Luxembourg City Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Jul 07-10: Ballenstedt Rockharz, Germany
Jul 08-11: Vizovice Masters Of Rock, Czechia
Nov 10: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Nov 12: Helsinki Black Box Jäähalli, Finland
Nov 14: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Nov 16: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 17: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark
Nov 19: Hamburg Inselpark Arena, Germany
Nov 20: Berlin UberEats Music Hall, Germany
Nov 22: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Nov 25: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands\
Nov 27: Lincoln The Engine Shed, UK
Nov 28: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Nov 30: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Dec 01: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Dec 03: London Eventim Apollo, UK
Dec 04: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Dec 07: Lyon Le Radiant-Bellevue, France
Dec 08: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Dec 10: Paris L’Olympia, France
Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, Planet Rock and Record Collector. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.