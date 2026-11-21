Most bands are lucky if they get one iconic singer. Van Halen had two. Original frontman David Lee Roth was the ultimate rock’n’roll showman, his million-watt charisma helping propel the LA band from the clubs of the Sunset Strip to superstardom. When Roth quit in 1985, he was replaced by ex-Montrose vocalist and solo star Sammy Hagar, who steered the band to their first US No.1 album with 1986’s 5150.

But it could have been very different. In the wake of Roth’s departure, the result of musical and personal tension between Diamond Dave and his bandmates, the guitarist Eddie Van Halen was fishing around for a new vocalist who could fill the shoes of their departed frontman. And, as former VH bassist Michael Anthony confirmed during a recent interview at the Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp in Las Vegas, he had a surprising candidate in mind: Patty Smyth, singer with hard rockers Scandal, who had scored a hit with their 1984 single The Warrios and the parent album of the same name

“Patty Smyth actually was considered at one point,” Anthony revealed when asked if the rumour that Smyth could have replaced Roth was true. “And this was Eddie. When Dave left, it kind of threw us all in a bit of a tailspin. [Van Halen’s label] Warner Brothers, they wanted us to change the name of the band right away, hoping that one day Dave would come back, and we could resume the Van [Halen] thing. But it was kind of like the fairy tale was over, the initial success that we had with the band. And Ed, he was kind of freaking out a bit.”

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Eddie Van Halen knew Smyth via his wife, actress Valerie Bertinelli. Speaking to Delaware Online in 2022, Smyth confirmed that she was approached to sing for the band.

"We talked about it repeatedly,” she said. “I had several problems with it. I had just gotten pregnant with my daughter; I didn't want to move to California. Plus those guys were partying very hard at that time."

Speaking earlier this month, Anthony said the band themselves realised that Smyth was unlikely to have worked out as the singer for Van Halen.

“We all kind of decided we didn't need Patty Smyth to come in,” he said. “Having a girl come in singing songs about girls, it wasn't gonna fit."

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Smyth wasn’t the only singer Van Halen considered to replace Roth. Paying tribute to Eddie Van Halen after his death in 2020, Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes revealed that the guitarist had approached him about the vacant slot. “I was lucky enough to meet Eddie in the mid-’80s when he asked me if I was interested in joining Van Halen,” Barnes tweeted. “I’d just started my solo career so the timing wasn’t right, but still to this day, it’s an honour to have been asked to play with such a legendary rock band.”

Hall & Oates singer Daryl Hall was also tapped up by the guitarist, as he revealed to New York radio station Q104.3 in 2022. “I knew those guys really well,” said Hall. “And Eddie said, ‘Do you wanna join Van Halen, man?’ He was half joking, but I think he was serious. I really do believe he was serious. And I took it seriously. I went, ‘Meh, I think not. I think I’ve got my own shit going on.”

Future Mr Big singer Eric Martin and former Journey frontman Steve Perry have also disclosed that Eddie Van Halen made overtures to them about becoming Van Halen’s new singer. Martin admitted that he “chickened out” of auditioning for the band, while Perry told Rolling Stone that he decided: “I don’t know that I could be the guy to go out and represent the David Lee Roth years with my voice. I don’t know if I want to be that guy.”

The band eventually recruited Sammy Hagar, who was flying high on the back of the success of his million-selling 1984 album, V.O.A. Patty Smyth later revealed that she had been sworn to secrecy about being considered as Roth’s replacement so as not to upset Hagar.

“They had asked me not to talk about it in interviews at the time, because they didn't want Sammy Hagar to feel like he was the second choice,” she said in 2014. “It was a long time ago; I never bring it up, but people do ask me about it and there's no reason to deny it.”

Hagar made four albums with Van Halen before acrimoniously splitting with the band in 1996. Michael Anthony was replaced in 2006 by Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, who played on 2012’s A Different Kind Of Truth, their reunion album with Roth and the final record Van Halen recorded.