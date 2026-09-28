Oasis reveal streaming release date for Don’t Look Back in Anger documentary

Oasis have revealed that their acclaimed Don’t Look Back In Anger documentary will be available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu on October 9.



Produced by Stephen Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, House of Guinness, SAS: Rogue Heroes and more, and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the team behind the LCD Soundsystem concert film Shut Up and Play the Hits, Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger was released in cinemas on September 11. The film documents Oasis' phenomenally successful Live '25 reunion tour.



"More than the Gallaghers, this is a movie about the impact of their songs," Classic Rock's Fraser Lewry wrote in his review of the film. "On the big screen, pumped through multiple cinema speakers, their great songs (Live Forever, Wonderwall, Acquiesce) sound utterly immense. Their decent songs (most of the rest) aren't far behind. Even Roll With It, a three-chord boogie so rudimentary Francis Rossi might have baulked at releasing it, sounds like it was handed down from Mount Olympus. Never have a band sounded so much more than the sum of their parts.



"The true star of the movie is the audience," he adds. "They seem to be split fairly evenly between fans returning to the band they loved in the 90s, and those who've picked up Oasis via their parents rather than first-hand exposure. The cameras roam the crowd looking for fans overcome by the occasion, and they find plenty. Grown men weep. Strangers embrace. Couples kiss. Even the ticketless are part of the experience. The impact is clearly generational."

Full performances of Oasis classics Wonderwall and Slide Away will appear exclusively on Disney+/Hulu; abridged renditions from across their 2025 tour were featured in the documentary shown in cinemas.

Oasis announced yesterday that every date on their recently announced Live '27 world tour is sold out.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Oasis: Live '27 Tour

May 21: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 23: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 25: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 28: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 29: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK



Jun 04: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 06: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 08: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 11: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 15: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 19: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 22: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 25: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 26: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK



Jul 02: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany

Jul 03: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany

Jul 06: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany

Jul 10: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

Jul 11: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

Jul 16: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, Netherlands

Jul 17: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, Netherlands

Jul 20: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 24: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 26: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Jul 29: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Jul 30: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Aug 10: Boston Gillette Stadium, MA

Aug 13: Boston Gillette Stadium, MA

Aug 14: Boston Gillette Stadium, MA

Aug 20: Las Vega Allegiant Stadium, CA

Aug 21: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, US

Aug 24: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, CA

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sep 04: Slane Castle, Ireland

Sep 05: Slane Castle, Ireland

Sep 11: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 12: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 18: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 19: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 25: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 26: Knebworth Park, UK