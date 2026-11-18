Massive Attack, Angine De Poitrine, Kraftwerk, Primal Scream and Dinosaur Jr among the artists announced for Glastonbury 2027, with Sam Fender, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish headlining
Many more acts for the Worthy Farm festival have still yet to be confirmed
Trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack and Grammy-nominated math rock sensations Angine De Poitrine are among the alternative acts confirmed for Glastonbury festival next year.
The venerated music festival will return to Worthy Farm from June 23 to 27, headlined by Sam Fender, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, with Cher in the “legends” slot.
Other acts announced include Kraftwerk, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Dinosaur Jr, Chase & Status, Primal Scream, Lily Allen, Ezra Collective, The War On Drugs and The Avalanches. See the lineup poster and the full list of names below.
Tickets to the festival have already sold out, but there will be a resale in the spring. Go to the Glastonbury website for details.
The 2027 edition will mark Glastonbury’s return after taking the year off in 2026. The 2025 edition was headlined by The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, with Rod Stewart in the “legend” position.
Glastonbury 2027 artists:
- Sam Fender
- Harry Styles
- Billie Eilish
- Cher
- Massive Attack
- Sombr
- Little Simz
- Chase & Status
- The XX
- Lily Allen
- Ezra Collective
- Kraftwerk
- Adéla
- Angine De Poitrine
- Atarashii Gakko!
- The Avalanches
- Basement Jaxx
- Blood Orange
- Bonobo
- Christine And The Queens
- Chvrches
- Confidence Man
- Crowded House
- De La Soul
- Dinosaur Jr
- Ecca Vandal
- Ellie Goulding
- Fat Freddy’s Drop
- FKA Twigs
- Flo
- Florence Road
- Getdown Services
- Hot Chip
- Jamie T
- Josh Baker B2B Kettama B2B Prospa
- Kacey Musgraves
- Keo
- Kingfishr
- King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
- Leon Bridges
- Lianne La Havas
- Lola Young
- Mike D 5D
- Moonchild Sanelly
- Nao Nia Archives
- Primal Scream
- Robyn
- Saint Etienne
- Sammy Virji
- Sienna
- Spiro
- Skye Newman
- Thee Sacred Souls
- The Streets
- Teddy Swims
- Texas
- Thundercat
- Tinariwen
- Underscores
- Underworld
- The War On Drugs
- Westside Cowboy
- The Womack Sisters
- Wunderhorse
- Young Fathers
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Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. James Hetfield once told him to stop smiling.
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