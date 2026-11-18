Trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack and Grammy-nominated math rock sensations Angine De Poitrine are among the alternative acts confirmed for Glastonbury festival next year.

The venerated music festival will return to Worthy Farm from June 23 to 27, headlined by Sam Fender, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, with Cher in the “legends” slot.

Other acts announced include Kraftwerk, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Dinosaur Jr, Chase & Status, Primal Scream, Lily Allen, Ezra Collective, The War On Drugs and The Avalanches. See the lineup poster and the full list of names below.

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Tickets to the festival have already sold out, but there will be a resale in the spring. Go to the Glastonbury website for details.

The 2027 edition will mark Glastonbury’s return after taking the year off in 2026. The 2025 edition was headlined by The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, with Rod Stewart in the “legend” position.

Glastonbury 2027 artists:

Sam Fender

Harry Styles

Billie Eilish

Cher

Massive Attack

Sombr

Little Simz

Chase & Status

The XX

Lily Allen

Ezra Collective

Kraftwerk

Adéla

Angine De Poitrine

Atarashii Gakko!

The Avalanches

Basement Jaxx

Blood Orange

Bonobo

Christine And The Queens

Chvrches

Confidence Man

Crowded House

De La Soul

Dinosaur Jr

Ecca Vandal

Ellie Goulding

Fat Freddy’s Drop

FKA Twigs

Flo

Florence Road

Getdown Services

Hot Chip

Jamie T

Josh Baker B2B Kettama B2B Prospa

Kacey Musgraves

Keo

Kingfishr

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard

Leon Bridges

Lianne La Havas

Lola Young

Mike D 5D

Moonchild Sanelly

Nao Nia Archives

Primal Scream

Robyn

Saint Etienne

Sammy Virji

Sienna

Spiro

Skye Newman

Thee Sacred Souls

The Streets

Teddy Swims

Texas

Thundercat

Tinariwen

Underscores

Underworld

The War On Drugs

Westside Cowboy

The Womack Sisters

Wunderhorse

Young Fathers