The Man Will Burn at a glance When: The 4-part series will begin streaming from July 9.

Where: You can watch The Man Will Burn through HBO Max – also available via NOW TV or Amazon Prime Video.

A new four-part series examining the annual Burning Man festival is to be broadcast on HBO Max – just a month after it made its debut at the 2026 Tribeca Festival.

Directed by Jehane Noujaim and Vikram Gandhi, The Man Will Burn will be shown on HBO from Thursday, July 9. It’ll examine the roots, impact and the challenges of organising the massive gathering in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, which once a year, is transformed into Black Rock City - a “temporary metropolis” for the people who make the journey to celebrate arts, culture and community.

A statement reads: “The Man Will Burn documentary series features the artists, builders, and participants of the global Burning Man cultural movement.

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“Filmed over five years, the series highlights the impact of participating in Black Rock City at a moment when many are asking deeper questions about community, and what it means to be part of something greater than themselves.”

How to watch The Man Will Burn in the UK

If you’re based in the UK, you'll be able to watch The Man Will Burn through an HBO Max subscription. You can also sub to the network via NOW TV or Amazon Prime Video.

The first episode will be broadcast from July 9, with the other three episodes dropping on a weekly basis.

How to watch from anywhere

If you’re going to be out of the UK on holiday or away with work and don't want to miss the first episode of The Man Will Burn, you can use a VPN to help you.

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Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch any show outside of a streaming territory.

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How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, NordVPN is Louder's current favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're outside the UK on holiday and want to watch the The Man Will Burn as soon as it arrives on HBO, just select 'UK' from the list.

3. Sign in to your HBO/NOW TV/Prime Video account and relax. You're all set to watch the first episode of The Man Will Burn.