Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Twenty Two with Jade Warrior

Christmas is but three days away now. Hope you've done your Christmas shopping and are relaxing with your feet up. Join Prog Magazine as we celebrate December and Christmas by drawing on the genre's rich association with festive music, bringing you a proggy treat each day.

Today we bring you British melodic prog rockers Jade Warrior and their 1972 track A Winter's Tale. The band evolved out of psychedelic band July, who featured future Mike Oldfield producer Tom Newman, but founder members Jon Field and Tony Duhig left the band to form Jade Warrior in 1970. A Winter's Tale was a single from the band's 1972 album Last Autumn Dream.

Jade Warrior are, according to their website, still a going concern, now featuring Gong bassist Dave Sturt alongside Field and singer Glyn Havard. They released NOW in 2008, but their forthcoming album, Haiku, has been in production for several years now.

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings.

You can catch up with our previous Advent choices here.

Day Twenty One - Chris Squire & Alan White

Day Twenty - Mike Oldfield

Day Nineteen - Kate Bush

Day Eighteen - Can

Day Seventeen - Jethro Tull

Day Sixteen - Big Big Train

Day Fifteen - Keith Emerson

Day Fourteen - King Crimson

Day Thirteen - Alex Lifeson

Day Twelve - Rick Wakeman

Day Eleven - Nightwish

Day Ten - Genesis

Day Nine - John Wetton

Day Eight - Camel

Day Seven - Heather Findlay

Day Six - Steeleye Span

Day Five - Procol Harum

Day Four - Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Day Three - Moody Blues

Day Two - Gandalf's Fist

Day One - Jon Anderson