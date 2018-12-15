Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Fifteen with Keith Emerson

So just then days to go to the big seasonal day, and Prog Magazine has been celebrating December by drawing on the genre's rich association with festive music, bringing you a proggy treat each day.

Today it's the turn of the late, great Keith Emerson. In 1988, Emerson released The Christmas Album, the follow-up to his debut solo offering, 1981's Honky. In keeping with tradition it featured a mix of seasonal favourites and classical pieces associated with Christmas, and we've taken Emerson's typically ebullient take on We Three Kings, a right festive proggy knees up!

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings…

