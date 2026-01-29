"New York is an eccentric city. We met a police officer smoking a cigar outside JFK and got in a cab while Africa by Toto blasted out of the radio." How memories of a "surreal" first US trip re-lit a fire under one of Britain's best young bands

Marmozets have announced their first new album since 2018, CO.WAR.DICE., and shared a new single, New York, which they say was a catalyst for their comeback.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2018's Knowing What You Know Now, CO.WAR.DICE. will be released on May 22 via Nettwerk Music Group.



“CO.WAR.DICE. is an album reflecting on the state of our world and a vow to ourselves to leave this world in a better place," says vocalist Becca Bottomley. "We may never make a huge impact, but we can only try. Like any story there’s a beginning middle and end and we’ve chosen for a happy ending."

Having taken time away from their band to become parents, Becca and Jack Bottomley, Marmozets guitarist, weren't necessarily looking to relaunch their music career when they wrote New York during an impromptu Friday night jam at home in Yorkshire, but inspired by memories of their first trip to America, the New Wave-inspired song became a starting point for their return.



"New York is an eccentric city, full of eccentric people and that inspires us," says Becca. "We reminisced of our first trip over a bottle of red as we recorded ideas. We met a police officer smoking a cigar outside JFK airport, got in a cab while Africa by Toto blasted out of the radio as we approached Manhattan. We wanted to write something that kind of encapsulated that 70's punk energy while painting a picture of this wild experience we had of playing a show downtown to secure our first record deal."

"This was the first time that Sam (McIntyre, bass) and Josh (McIntyre, drums) had left the country," Jack Bottomley recalls in a new interview with NME, referencing his brothers-in-law. "It was really big for us as people and as a band. We were trying to encapsulate that city visually, but also with the sound of it. We wanted it to be CBGB’s punk vibe."

YouTube Watch On

Speaking about the band's comeback and how it's helped strengthen their family bonds, Becca tells NME, "The beautiful thing about Marmozets is that I’m the oldest of seven, and with the huge family we have of the Bottomleys and the Macintyres, we wouldn’t be as close if it weren’t for the band.



"We used to think the band dragged us apart and that we weren’t communicating, but it’s actually the opposite. We’ve found a lot of freedom and love for one another through this process. Getting the band back together has been really healing, and I never thought I’d say that.”

The album tracklist is:



1. A Kiss from a Mother

2. New York

3. Cut Back

4. Swear I'm Alive

5. Running with the Sun in your Eyes

6. Dandy

7. Like Last Night

8. Mes Désirs

9. You Want the Truth

10. Flowerz

11. Keep Going Darling