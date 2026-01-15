Debate: Will the return of Rush be the biggest prog event of 2026?

There’s a chance the prog world could be entirely consumed by the unexpected but highly-anticipated return of Rush in 2026 – but will anyone else make a dent in the headlines during the year?

Although there’d been much speculation that Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson would work together again following the death of Neil Peart in 2020, conversations had become more wistful as time passed.

But when they announced they’d be touring in 2026 with new recruit Anika Nilles behind the drumkit, the overwhelming response was of surprise and delight.

It’s sure to be a massive part of the prog year. But there are other things to look forward to as well – and we want to know what you think will be the biggest moment.

Geddy and Alex Send a Message to Rush Fans - YouTube Watch On

Gossip exploded in July regarding a new King Crimson album, which could appear in the coming 12 months. Former Yes men Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman are both working on new material – Anderson with his Band Geeks on their second album, and Wakeman with his English Rock Ensemble on a follow-up to 2020’s The Red Planet. Asia have also promised new music “sooner than you think.”

Fresh material is also expected from Crown Lands, Tangerine Dream, The Pineapple Thief and others. The year ahead will also see reissues from Yes, Kevin Ayers, Blodwyn Pig, Edgar Froese and Peter Hammill.

Rush won’t, of course, be the only prog stars on tour. Live action is planned by many artists with new records to promote, while the festival scene – including Winter’s End, Temple Of Prog II, Fusion – Music Without Boundaries, Soundle, Prog For Peart and A New Day all featuring tempting bills.

So anything could happen in the next 12 months, and a lot of it will make lifetime memories. Which prog event are you most looking forward to in 2026 – and why should everyone else be as excited as you are?

Let us know in the comments below.