Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Twenty One with Chris Squire and Alan White

Just four days to go before Christmas Day, and many of us are now thinking of an Xmas break. So Prog Magazine has been celebrating December by drawing on the genre's rich association with festive music, bringing you a proggy treat each day.

Today the late Chris Squire and Yes drummer Alan White team up for their own festive offering Run With The Fox. Recorded and released in 1981 after the proposed XYZ band with Jimmy Page didn't take off, the song was written by the pair and former King Crimson lyricist Pete Sinfield and featured former Greenslade keyboard player and vocalist Dave Lawson and the St. Paul's boys choir.

Released with a striking sleeve featuring a fox in a snowy wilderness, the song also featured on the Yes 1991 box set Yesyears and Squire's own 2007 Christmas album Chris Squire's Swiss Choir.

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings.

