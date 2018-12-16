Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Sixteen with Big Big Train

So Christmas day inches ever closer, and Prog Magazine has been celebrating December by drawing on the genre's rich association with festive music, bringing you a proggy treat each day.

Today we've got Big Big Train and last year's Merry Christmas, their own festive offering. Featuring the prog-loving (and massive Big Big Train fan) Mark Benton in the video as you'd expect the overarching theme is goodwill to all, as Benton's central character rediscovers the joy of Christmas. Penned by Big Big Train frontman David Longdon, it's one seasonal prog song that really raises a smile.

Big Big Train recently announced their first large scale UK tour for 2019 and will be heading to the USA, Canada and mainland Europe in 2020.

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings…

You can catch up with our previous Advent choices here.

