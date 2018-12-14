Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Fourteen with King Crimson

Day fourteen of the Prog Advent Calendar. We've been celebrating December by drawing on the genre's rich association with festive music, bringing you a proggy treat each day.

Today King Crimson take centre stage with a unique take on Silent Night. Originally recorded by Robert Fripp in 1979 using his Frippertronics, the song was given away as a flexi disc on Praxis magazine. In 2016 curent Crimson vocalist Jakko Jakszyk added a new vocal and the song was released on the band's DGM You Tube channel.

King Crimson celebrate their 50th Anniversary next year with a series of live dates around the world, including three nights at London's Royal Albert Hall.

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings…

You can catch up with our previous Advent choices here.

Day Twelve - Rick Wakeman

Day Eleven - Nightwish

Day Ten - Genesis

Day Nine - John Wetton

Day Eight - Camel

Day Seven - Heather Findlay

Day Six - Steeleye Span

Day Five - Procol Harum

Day Four - Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Day Three - Moody Blues

Day Two - Gandalf's Fist

Day One - Jon Anderson