Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Nineteen with Kate Bush

We're into the final week before Christmas Day, and Prog Magazine has been celebrating December by drawing on the genre's rich association with festive music, bringing you a proggy treat each day.

It's Kate Bush today, and her 1980 song December Will Be Magic Again. Originally recorded at Abbey Road Studios in 1979, the single, which never featured on a Kate Bush studio album, wasn't released until a year later. When it did come out it was in November, which meant it was a bit too early for the Christmas singles run, peaking at No. 29 and dropping down the charts nearer to Christmas itself. This version was performed on Kate's 1979 Christmas TV Special, which also featured Peter Gabriel performing Here Comes The Flood and duetting with Kate on Another Day.

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings…

