New Metallica x Dr. Martens collection are Hardwired to impress… wherever you may roam

Metallica and footwear brand Dr. Martens have teamed up for two new limited-edition designs - and they’re both available to buy right now.

The first pair are the iconic 1460 8-eye leather boots, which have been given the Pushead treatment on both sides of the boot and on the front.

Dr. Martens say: “We’ve partnered with the band that brought metal kicking and screaming to the global stage. Our limited-edition 1460 boot is a testament to the enduring impact Metallica’s music has on their legions of fans.

“Cut from durable Backhand leather and emblazoned with artwork from Metallica’s seminal 1988 Damaged Justice tour, created by the artist Pushead. Each pair is equipped with a Metallica ‘M’ heel stud, special edition dog tags, and a secondary set of laces printed with ‘Boredom comes from a boring mind’.

“The 8-eye boot is set on our traditional DMS sole, finished with a yellow welt stitch and AirWair heel loop. This is for everyone who can answer “How does it feel to be alive?'”

The second pair are the 1461 3-eye shoes which also feature distinctive Pushed artwork, with “Damage” on one side, and “Inc Tour” on the other.

The 1460 boots are priced at $200/£190, while the 1461 shoes cost $180/£160 - and both are available through the official Dr. Martens website.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The collaboration with Metallica isn’t the first time Dr. Martens has dipped its toe into the music world. The company previously produced a range of Black Sabbath footwear, manufactured Sex Pistols-themed boots, delivered a range of footwear produced alongside the iconic CBGB club, and a released a range of goods featuring the Who's target logo.

(Image credit: Dr. Martens)