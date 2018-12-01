Welcome to Prog Magazine’s Advent Calendar

Christmas day is but 25 days away, and between now and then we shall be bringing you a Prog Christmas song every day to help you get in the festive spirit!

First up, it's Yes feat. ARW singer Jon Anderson and a rousing take on the traditional O Holy Night. It's taken from his 1985 album 3 Ships, which saw him lending his alto tenor vocal to festive favourites. It was his fourth solo album. The track also features a rousing additional vocal from Christian singer Sandra Crouch.

Progressive music has always had a strong link to the festive season, with the likes of Yes keyboard player Geoff Downes and Jethro Tull leader Ian Anderson linking this to the fact that church-based music was part of their musical development. We think that the 25 songs songs we've chosen are perfect examples of that musical connection.

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list: no one has voted for anything, and we're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings…