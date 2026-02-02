"We've experienced the biggest loss we will ever go through." Kelly Osbourne reveals why the Osbourne family are "closer than ever" following Ozzy's death - and has an emotional reaction to the epic Grammys tribute starring Post Malone and Slash
Ozzy not being here any more still feels as raw and surreal as ever
Kelly Osbourne has offered her thoughts on the immense outpouring of emotion and respect that the music industry has offered in the wake of the death of her father and heavy metal legend, Ozzy.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Grammys red carpet last night (Sunday Feb 1), Kelly acknowledged the tribute that would be taking place later in the evening to honour her dad, adding that the devastating loss of the Osbourne family patriarch has brought the rest of the fam closer together.
"It is so lovely that his peers in this community that he loved so much are going to be acknowledging his work tonight," she said. "It's just as much about my mum as it is my dad and we're here to support her through it."
Upon being asked whether Ozzy's death has "galvanised" the Osbourne clan, Kelly responded: "We're closer now than we ever have been. We're all we have and we've experienced the biggest loss we will ever go through. And all we want to do is just live in his legacy."
Taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Grammys saw big wins in the rock and metal categories for the likes of Turnstile, who took home two awards for Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance, as well as Yungblud, Nine Inch Nails and The Cure.
During the evening's festivities, that aforementioned Ozzy Osbourne tribute performance took place, featuring an all-star band of rap megastar Post Malone, Guns N' Roses icons Slash and Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. The four-piece played a powerful cover of Black Sabbath classic War Pigs, provoking a noticeably emotional reaction from the Osbourne family in the audience.
Yungblud's Grammys win, meanwhile, came courtesy of another tribute to Ozzy - he picked up the gong for Best Rock Performance via his live cover of Changes at Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning show in Birmingham last July, which took place just over two weeks before Ozzy's death aged 76.
Watch footage of the all-star Ozzy Osbourne Grammys tribute performance of War Pigs below.
Post Malone tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the #GRAMMY performing ‘War Pigs’ pic.twitter.com/bbc6MHcAssFebruary 2, 2026
