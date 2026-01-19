Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week: January 19, 2026

This week, we found ourselves idly googling 'classic rock Greenland' and soon thereafter found ourselves listening to Sumé, a pioneering progressive rock band with an avowedly political bent, whose song Nunaĸarfît Náparĸigdlugit (a plea to reduce Western influence in the nation) is surely as relevant today as it was back in 1977.

Also this week, we welcomed Edenthorn into the Tracks Of The Week Hall Of Fame, as the entire North East of England rejoiced in their triumph in our most recent contest. So congratulations to them.

Congratulations are also proffered to Alter Bridge and AK & The Red Kites, who came second and third. This week's selections are below, and they're very excited to get started. So let's get started.

Radio Everything - It’s The End Of The World

For his next trick, Chris Catalyst dresses up as a silver-suited glitter-ball robot thing and knocks out an incisive dose of pummelling party-metal. It is very silly, apocalyptic in a stylishly homespun sort of way, and enormously good fun. Like everything Chris does (Eureka Machines, solo records, Ugly Kid Joe touring duties etc), the daftness works because he’s dead serious about the music part. The heavy yet chipper headbanger we all need during this rainy, world-on-fire end of 2026.

The Sheepdogs - Keep Out Of The Storm

Speaking of end-times (or what can feel like that, if you spend too much time on your news feed), how about some further heartwarming, toe-tapping shelter from life’s harsher areas, in rock’n’roll form? Our dulcet Canadian friends The Sheepdogs strut their sunny, groovy stuff on this guitar-driven marriage of swamped-up textures and rich harmonies that make you think the world is a safer, brighter place. Yeah, we’ll have some of that.

The Cold Stares - Nowhere To Go

Nowhere To Go is the first single from the Indiana power trio’s upcoming album, Texas, and it’s a righteously groovy, dirty boot-stomper. Blues rock with loose-limbed sass (check out that oh-so-slinky bassline), a real old soul quality and early 70s rock’n’roll maverick energy to burn. With singer/guitarist Chris Tapp’s new solo album Green (so-called because it was written on Peter Green’s old National Resonator guitar) also in the offing, 2026 looks set to be a good year for this lot.

Jay Buchanan - True Black

One of the more rollicking rock’n’rollers on the Rival Sons’ frontman’s stirring, introspective new solo album – in a warm gospel-flavoured, pedal-steel-sunset kinda way – True Black captures the soul-searching and folky sensibilities of said album (Weapons Of Beauty) in an upbeat confessional space. And with a hint of Kenny Rogers' The Gambler about the melody. “Paint my casket true black, and for all I might have cost you, I hope to earn it back,” Buchanan sings, embracing (in his own words) “a gospel-drenched American gothic.”

Black Stone Cherry - Don’t You (Forget About Me)

The Kentucky band of brothers are joined by old friend/Theory Of A Deadman mainman Tyler Connolly for this grungy, surprisingly effective hard rock take on Simple Minds’ tune – immortalised in 80s John Hughes classic The Breakfast Club. Even with the added beefcake sensibilities (banging guitar solo included) it retains the searing, emotive drive of the original. Nice.

Big Big Train - Counting Stars

Masters of layered, enveloping progressive rock that grabs your heartstrings without succumbing to maudlin cliches, Big Big Train conjure up a pocket of stardust on this latest taste of their new album Woodcut. With a spine-tingling performance from lead singer (and the album’s producer) Alberto Bravin at its core, and capped off with a gorgeous guitar solo from Rikard Sjöblom (an underrated prog rock six-stringer if ever there was one), it’s sure to rouse a few tears at their next run of live shows – the good kind.

Bif Naked - Snowblinded

Canadian star Bif Naked has an extraordinary story (born in India, adopted by missionaries, survivor of sexual assault and cancer, platinum recording artist), which is related in the extremely well-received film Bif Naked: A Documentary. Now she's made a video for Snowblinded, a bombastic highlight of last year's Champion album, to keep the momentum going. It thumps, with some wild and wibbly guitar and a grunge-a-lot chorus that's officially bigger than a bison. "Ultimately, Snowblinded is my observation of society numbing itself," says Bif. "The chorus says you’re so snowblinded! And I repeat that because I feel people need to wake up!”

Bryan Adams - Anything is Possible

More from Canada: Shea Wageman's new animated film, Charlie The Wonderdog, may have opened to mixed reviews, and Bryan Adams' Anything is Possible – one of three songs he's contributed to the soundtrack – is safe and slick. But it's also a bouncing bundle of optimistic buoyancy: Adams probably knocks this kind of heartland chug out in his sleep, but as far as radio-friendly rock goes, it's almost deliriously uplifting. Stick around until the end of the video for some bonus Owen Wilson.