"Once you're comfortable in this space, don't overthink it, just enjoy it." A new recording studio at a historic English school has been named after Justin Hawkins
The Darkness frontman attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of The Justin Hawkins Recording Studio
Justin Hawkins, frontman with The Darkness, has attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of The Justin Hawkins Recording Studio at the 1350-year-old Hereford Cathedral School in Hereford, England.
The school, which was originally established as a school for choristers in 676 AD, will use the studio to teach current students about recording and production.
"On a purely ego basis, it means the world to have a studio named after me," says Hawkins. "It’s a great feeling. I wish we'd had something like this at my school."
“Recording is a totally different experience to performing live as you probably already recognise," Hawkins told pupils. "For me, there’s a tendency to overthink that stuff. But there’s something magical about the first performances. Once you're comfortable in this space, don’t overthink it, just enjoy it."
"When I was 14, I went and did work experience at a studio called Purple Rain in Gorleston, which is a little town between Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth," he added. "I was the tea boy, and the first client that came in was an Elvis impersonator who lived in his car. That was 36 years ago, so I expect he’s changed cars by now."
During his visit to the school, Hawkins answered questions from students, telling one that his five favourite bands were "Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, The Beatles, Stones and Queen" and revealing that his current favourite songwriter is the late Texan troubadour Townes Van Zandt.
"The opening of The Justin Hawkins Recording Studio is an exciting development in our musical offering," says the school's Executive Headmaster, Dr Michael Gray. "Blending our ancient choral traditions with a contemporary provision is at the heart of our broad curriculum which attracts the best musicians from across both the county and further afield."
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
The Hereford Cathedral School's alumni include late Pretenders bassist Pete Farndon, Welsh rugby international Paul Thorburn, and Frederic Weatherly, who wrote the lyrics for the classic Irish folk song Danny Boy.
The Darkness begin a run of shows in Australia and New Zealand this month, and have a UK arena tour scheduled for late 2026. Full dates below.
A post shared by Hereford Cathedral School (@herefordcathedralschool)
A photo posted by on
The Darkness: Dreams On Toast Tour 2026
Feb 17: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand
Feb 18: Wellington Meow NUI, New Zealand
Feb 20: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia
Feb 21: Miami Marketta, Australia
Feb 22: Callaghan Bar On The Hill, Australia
Feb 25: Towradgi Waves Wollongong, Australia
Feb 27: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia
Feb 28: Adelaide Hindley Street Music Hall, Australia
Mar 01: Hobart Odeon Theatre, Australia
Mar 04: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia
Mar 06: Frankston Pier Bandroom, Australia
Mar 07: Melbourne Forum, Australia
Mar 08: Melbourne Forum, Australia
Mar 11: Singapore Capitol Theatre, Singapore
Jun 12: PenMarc'h God Save The Kouign, France
Jul 07: Villafranca Di Verona Castello Scaligero, Italy
Jul 08: Pistoia Blues Festival 2026, Italy
Jul 11: Stevenage Knebworth Park, UK*
Jul 31: Notodden Bok & Blueshus, Norway
Aug 08: Newquay Boardmasters 2026, UK
Dec 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro glasgow, UK
Dec 09: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK
Dec 11: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Dec 12: Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham, UK
Dec 13: Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff, UK
Dec 15: Brighton The Brighton Centre, UK
Dec 16: London The O2, UK
* supporting Iron Maiden
Get tickets for The Darkness.
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.