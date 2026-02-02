Justin Hawkins, frontman with The Darkness, has attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of The Justin Hawkins Recording Studio at the 1350-year-old Hereford Cathedral School in Hereford, England.

The school, which was originally established as a school for choristers in 676 AD, will use the studio to teach current students about recording and production.

"On a purely ego basis, it means the world to have a studio named after me," says Hawkins. "It’s a great feeling. I wish we'd had something like this at my school."

“Recording is a totally different experience to performing live as you probably already recognise," Hawkins told pupils. "For me, there’s a tendency to overthink that stuff. But there’s something magical about the first performances. Once you're comfortable in this space, don’t overthink it, just enjoy it."

"When I was 14, I went and did work experience at a studio called Purple Rain in Gorleston, which is a little town between Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth," he added. "I was the tea boy, and the first client that came in was an Elvis impersonator who lived in his car. That was 36 years ago, so I expect he’s changed cars by now."

Justin Hawkins cuts the ribbon while the Hereford Cathedral School's Excecutive Headmaster Dr Michael Gray looks on (Image credit: Carrie Potter Photography)

During his visit to the school, Hawkins answered questions from students, telling one that his five favourite bands were "Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, The Beatles, Stones and Queen" and revealing that his current favourite songwriter is the late Texan troubadour Townes Van Zandt.

"The opening of The Justin Hawkins Recording Studio is an exciting development in our musical offering," says the school's Executive Headmaster, Dr Michael Gray. "Blending our ancient choral traditions with a contemporary provision is at the heart of our broad curriculum which attracts the best musicians from across both the county and further afield."

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Hereford Cathedral School's alumni include late Pretenders bassist Pete Farndon, Welsh rugby international Paul Thorburn, and Frederic Weatherly, who wrote the lyrics for the classic Irish folk song Danny Boy.

The Darkness begin a run of shows in Australia and New Zealand this month, and have a UK arena tour scheduled for late 2026. Full dates below.

A post shared by Hereford Cathedral School (@herefordcathedralschool) A photo posted by on

The Darkness: Dreams On Toast Tour 2026

Feb 17: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand

Feb 18: Wellington Meow NUI, New Zealand

Feb 20: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia

Feb 21: Miami Marketta, Australia

Feb 22: Callaghan Bar On The Hill, Australia

Feb 25: Towradgi Waves Wollongong, Australia

Feb 27: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Feb 28: Adelaide Hindley Street Music Hall, Australia

Mar 01: Hobart Odeon Theatre, Australia

Mar 04: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

Mar 06: Frankston Pier Bandroom, Australia

Mar 07: Melbourne Forum, Australia

Mar 08: Melbourne Forum, Australia

Mar 11: Singapore Capitol Theatre, Singapore

Jun 12: PenMarc'h God Save The Kouign, France

Jul 07: Villafranca Di Verona Castello Scaligero, Italy

Jul 08: Pistoia Blues Festival 2026, Italy

Jul 11: Stevenage Knebworth Park, UK*

Jul 31: Notodden Bok & Blueshus, Norway

Aug 08: Newquay Boardmasters 2026, UK

Dec 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro glasgow, UK

Dec 09: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK

Dec 11: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Dec 12: Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham, UK

Dec 13: Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff, UK

Dec 15: Brighton The Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 16: London The O2, UK

* supporting Iron Maiden

Get tickets for The Darkness.