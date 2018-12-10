Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Ten with Genesis

So we're ten days into December already. My how time flies! And, given progressive music's longstanding with the festive season, between now and then Prog Magazine is bringing you a proggy Christmas song every day to help you get in the festive spirit.

Today we dip back to 1978 and Snowbound from the Genesis album ...And Then There Were Three.... The first album the band recorded as a three-piece (guitarist Steve Hackett had left the band a month before they commenced work on the new album). Penned by Mike Rutherford, the gently romantic Snowbound relates the tale of a man who dons a snowman outfit to hide from people but soon runs into trouble.

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings…

