Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Eighteen with Can

So as of today there's just one week to go until Christmas Day, and Prog Magazine has been celebrating December by drawing on the genre's rich association with festive music, bringing you a proggy treat each day.
Today we turn to Krautrock legends Can, a band not know for expressions of seasonal jollity. But apparently they recorded a version of Silent Night in 1976 and it was released a s a single on the back of the charting success in the UK of I Want More, which even saw the band appear on Top Of The Pops! Little more was heard of what must be one of the only Krautrock Christmas tunes until it appeared on last year's The Singles collection, thus reminding us to include it in this year's Xmas rundown.
So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings…
You can catch up with our previous Advent choices here.
