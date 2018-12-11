Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Eleven with Nightwish

So Christmas Day is now only two weeks away now (it only seems like yesterday we kicked off the Prog Advent calendar too!). Given progressive music's longstanding links with the festive season, between now and then Prog Magazine is bringing you a proggy Christmas song every day to help you get in the festive spirit.

Today we turn to Finnish symphonic prog metallers Nightwish and their cover of the song we'll all find it hard to get away from this Christmas, Walking In The Air. The theme tune to the festive favourite animated movie The Snowman was covered by Nightwish on their 1998 album Oceanborn and was a staple part of the live set until Tarja's departure in 2005 (although the band resurrected it with Anette Olzon in 2009).

Of course Welsh chorister Aled Jones is the man synonymous with the song having sung on a version used for a 1985 Toy "R" Us TV ad which became a huge hit single, leading most people to assume he'd sung the version used in the 1982 film, but that was, in fact, St. Paul's Choirboy Peter Auty, whose voice had by then broken!

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings…

You can catch up with our previous Advent choices here.

Day Ten - Genesis

Day Nine - John Wetton

Day Eight - Camel

Day Seven - Heather Findlay

Day Six - Steeleye Span

Day Five - Procol Harum

Day Four - Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Day Three - Moody Blues

Day Two - Gandalf's Fist

Day One - Jon Anderson