Queen drummer Roger Taylor has quietly released a new single, Chumps, and it appears to be a barbed commentary aimed at the current resident of 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC.

The mournful Chumps finds Taylor singing despairingly about "a man of no morality, of no more quality" over gentle washes of synthesiser, and demonstrating some excellent rhyming skills, partnering "treachery" with "lechery" and "pomposity" and "atrocities."

Taylor, who been happily neglecting to keep politics out of his music for several decades, has a history with this sort of thing.

In 2019, Taylor released the state-of-the-nation address Gangsters Are Running This World, while his 1994 album Happiness included both Dear Mr. Murdoch – an attack on media mogul Rupert Murdoch – and the single Nazis 1994, a song railing against the rising tide of neo-Nazism. Dear Mr. Murdoch was subsequently updated in 2011 following the News of the World phone-hacking scandal. Taylor also covered John Lennon's protest song Working Class Hero on his 1998 album Electric Fire.

The full lyrics to Chumps are below.

Roger Taylor - Chumps - YouTube Watch On

Roger Taylor - Chumps

A man of no morality

Of no real quality

A shallow man

A man, devoid of empathy

No trace of sympathy

A callow man

A man, with no humanity

Of endless vanity

A swollen man

A one-man calamity, catastrophe

No trace of sanity, an empty shell

We’re drowning in your self regard

We’re drowning in your lies

We drown in your pomposity

In your atrocities

We drown

A man, of truthless vanities

Of countless fantasies

A nothing man

A man, of greed and treachery

Of mindless lechery

No kind of man

You men, of no morality

Your popularity, an endless mystery