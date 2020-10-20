Prog Features

Trending

The best home brew kits 2020: brew your own beer and cider at home

By Paul Dimery

Whether you enjoy drinking beer, cider or both, we’ve picked out the best home brew kits to help you on your summer brewing journey

Louder
Fish

Fish's Weltschmerz is the Prog Magazine writers' Album of 2020

By Jerry Ewing

Here's the Prog Magazine team of writers favourite albums of 2020

Prog
The Mothers Of Invention in 1966

Why I ❤️ The Mothers Of Invention's Freak Out!, by Steve Vai

By Steve Vai

Guitarist Steve Vai recalls how buying this “abstract and experimental” double album inspired him to actually join Frank Zappa’s band

Classic Rock
Nick Beggs profile shot against light background

The story behind The Mute Gods' Atheists And Believers

By Dave Everley

His band may be called The Mute Gods, but Nick Beggs is anything but shy and retiring. In 2019, Prog met Beggs in Berlin, where he was on tour as part of Steven Wilson’s band, to discuss topics that span from religion and Brexit to UFOs and the future of the human race

Prog
RR

Robert Reed's favourite five electronica tracks

By Alison Reijman

Robert Reed recently released new electronic prog album Cursus 123 430

Prog
Beginn

When Tangerine Dream hooked up with Propaganda

By Dave Everley

What happened when Claudia Brucken and Jerome Froese made the Beginn album

Prog
The 9 best budget turntables 2020: spin your wax on our pick of the best budget record players

By Tom Parsons, Louder

UPDATED The best cheap record players from Rega, Pro-Ject, Audio-Technica, Sony and more – USB and Bluetooth turntables included

Louder
An inflatable pig above Battersea Power Station

Rioting, bitter acrimony, and the story of Pink Floyd’s unsung masterpiece: Animals

By Mark Blake

Pink Floyd's Animals raged about sexual oppression and material greed, and the tour that followed almost broke the band

Classic Rock
Books

The best books about music ever written - and the best of 2020

By Classic Rock

UPDATED With Christmas on the horizon, we’ve hand-picked the 40 best books about music to bring you some festive cheer

Classic Rock
Keith West

The story of Keith West's Excerpts From A Teenage Opera

By Malcom Dome

How Steve Howe's Tomorrow band mate Keith West found himself at No. 2 in the Top 40 in 1967

Prog
Frank Zappa

Zappa: "I think the FBI keep their eye on me”

By Philip Wilding

In 1993, while writing for a new music paper called Cutting Edge, Philip Wilding spoke to Frank Zappa, little knowing it would be his last print magazine interview

Prog
Jaco Pastorious

10 examples of the supernatural genius of Jaco Pastorius

By Chris Roberts

We investigate the career highlights of Jaco Pastorius, bass player extraordinaire

Classic Rock
Nightwish

The story of Nightwish's Imaginaerum

By Natasha Scharf

How Finnish symphonic prog metallers Nightwish created their bold 2011 concept album Imaginaerum

Prog
Rick Wakeman in the 70s

Rick Wakeman's 10 favourite '70s rock songs

By Ian Fortnam

Keyboard legend Rick Wakeman looks back on 10 classic songs that made the 70s great

Classic Rock
ELP

The story of Emerson Lake & Palmer's Brain Salad Surgery

By Mike Barnes

How prog supergroup Emerson Lake & Palmer's created their epic 1974 album Brain Salad Surgery

Prog
Van der Graaf Generator playing frisbee

The chaotic story of cult prog legends Van der Graaf Generator

By Geoff Barton

Straddling prog and avant-garde, Van der Graaf Generator are more of a cult band than any of their UK peers. This is their story

Classic Rock
Geddy Lee

Geddy Lee: Mr. Bass Man

By Dom Lawson

Rush bassist Geddy Lee discusses his Big Beautiful Book Of Bass and what his musical future might hold

Prog
Pink Floyd - detail from Piper Art The Gates Of Dawn album artwork

The story behind the iconic artwork for Pink Floyd's The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn

By Hugh Fielder

The cover of Pink Floyd’s debut album The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn was very much of its time. Hugh Fielder talks to sleeve photographer Vic Singh about prisms, George Harrison and not getting paid

Classic Rock
Manfred Mann

Manfred Mann: "I'm not very good at writing songs"

By Malcolm Dome

The South African-born leader of Manfred Mann's Earth Band casts a critical eye over a 50-plus year career

Prog

10 brain-melting prog albums that are as heavy as any metal band

By Brett Campbell & Joseph D Rowland

Brett Campbell and Joseph Rowland of post-doom trailblazers Pallbearer guide you through the heavier - and weirder – end of the prog rock underground

Metal Hammer