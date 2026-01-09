Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett, Asia, Caravan, Focus and more lined up for huge new prog cruise taking place this summer
Prog-friendly venue Trading Boundaries announces a new prog cruise venture up and down the Rhine for July
Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett, Asia, members of Focus and Caravan and Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman are among the artists who will be appearing on a newly announced prog river cruise along the Rhine in July.
The new venture is from Trading Boundaries, the popular East Sussex venue and shop, which plays host to many prog gigs throughout the year. Tiger Moth Tales' Peter Jones and album art legend Roger Dean
Two cruises will run on consecutive weeks, from July 11-18, from Amsterdam to Basel in Switzerland and then from July 18-25, returning from Basel to Amsterdam, on the Emerald Astra, a state-of-the-art river ship.
Performances will be acoustic, on board, with the line-up for the cruises being:
Voyage I - Basel to Amsterdam (11th - 18th July 2026): Rick Wakeman, Acoustic Asia, Thijs van Leer & Menno Gootjes from Focus, Acoustic Caravan, Adam Wakeman & Damian Wilson, Roger Dean
Voyage II - Amsterdam to Basel (18th - 25th July 2026): Steve Hackett and Band, Acoustic Asia, Thijs van Leer & Menno Gootjes, Peter Jones (Tiger Moth Tales), Adam Wakeman & Damian Wilson, Frank Grabowski - The Lamb Lies Down on piano & paper, Roger Dean.
The Acoustic Asia line-up will feature Geoff Downes, John Mitchell and Harry Whitley performing as a trio without drums, and the Acoustic Caravan line-up features Pye Hastings, Geoffrey Richardson and Mark Walker.
The Emerald Astra offers Five Star luxury, fine dining as well as on board facilities including a sun deck and swimming pool, and guests can choose from four elegantly appointed luxury cabin types from the Owners’ One Bedroom Suite to State Rooms.
